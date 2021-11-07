Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Round-Up

MUNSTER CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

MANY Limerick athletes made the journey to Two-Mile-Borris in Co Tipperary for the showpiece of the Munster Cross Country season, the Munster Juvenile Uneven Age, Junior and Senior Cross Country Championships.

Conditions were windy with intermittent gusts of rain. Muck with some heavy part’s in places slowed down any runner who went out hard. Well done to all.



U9 Boys

Tom Keogh (Limerick AC) took the Bronze medal with a third placed finish. Clubmate Jack Ryan was 6th, also competing were Seán Corrigan, Diarmuid Kelly & Patrick Keogh (all LAC)



U9 Girls

Crea Moore (Limerick AC) was 7th while clubmate Zara Coman was 26th,. Also competing were Alison Ryan, Rachel Ryan & Oishani Sengupta (All LAC) and Vanessa Kinsella (Bilboa), Limerick AC were 5th placed team.



U11 Boys

Darragh Whelan (Limerick AC) was 6th with clubmate Killian Coman (Limerick AC) 18th. Darragh Collins (West Limerick) was 23rd. Limerick AC was the 5th placed team.



U11 Girls

Ciara McCarthy (Limerick AC) was 34th also competing were Anna McDonnel, Anita McMahon, Molly Dillion (All LAC), Mia O’Riordan (An Brú) and Amy Lenihan (West Limerick).

U13 Boys

Cathal Geary was 32nd for St. Marys AC while Odran McGuinness competed for Limerick AC.



U13 Girls

Sophia Meaney of Dooneen was 32nd with Aimee Whelan (Limerick AC) 36th. Also taking part were Katie Lenihan (West Limerick), Catherine McCutcheon & Eilís Ní Níl (Dooneen).

U19

Samuel Logan was 24th for Limerick AC.

Senior

Over five 2K laps Bilboa’s John Kinsella was Limerick’s best finisher in 8th position followed by Niall Shanahan (An Brú) in 10th.

Aogáin MacDomhnaill (West Limerick) was 34th while Willie O’Donoghue (Moreabbey Milers) was 45th. The race was won by renowned Mountain runner Tim O’Donoghue of East Cork.

Dooneen’s Tanya Cox was the sole Limerick representative in the Senior women’s race with the County Senior Silver medallist finishing 21st. The race was won by Olympian Aoife Cooke.

IMRA

Bilboa’s Sean Quirke was 3rd in the ‘Glensheshkin Woods Halloween Half’.

PARKRUN

Shane Ryan (18:15) and Anne MacPhail (19:55) were first finishers at UL with Alan Breen (18:38) & Mary O’Shea (23:39) best at Mungret. Séamus O’Rourke (23:15) & Emer Lynch (25:24) were best at Newcastle West.

FIXTURES

Munster Juvenile Relays and Masters Cross Country Championships, Sunday 28th November, Clarecastle, Co Clare.

It was also announced that the Tom Walsh Memorial 10K Run/5 Mile walk 2022 will take place on January 16.