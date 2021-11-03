Search

03/11/2021

Limerick District Schoolboy League book home quarter-final in Kennedy Cup

Limerick District Schoolboy League book home quarter-final in Kennedy Cup

The Limerick District Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad with their coaches

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick District Schoolboy League has reached the quarter-finals of the Kennedy Cup, inter-league schoolboy competition.

Limerick District defeated local rivals Limerick County in their final Kennedy Cup group fixture 2-0 recently.

The derby win meant the LDSL topped their group, winning all three of their fixtures. As a result of finishing top, Limerick District qualified for the Kennedy Cup quarter-finals and have been drawn to face the Cork Schoolboy League at the last eight stage of the prestigious competition.

The quarter-final will take place at Fairview Rangers grounds at the Fairgreen on Sunday, November 14 at 2pm.

Aaron Cusack and Diego Galero scored the goals in the LDSLs victory over Limerick County. The LDSL Kennedy Cup management team includes Manager/Coach Niall Byrnes; Coaches: Declan Considine, Joe Flanagan and Anthony Hayes, with First Aid Declan Earls.

Limerick County have qualified for the Shield quarter-finals in the Kennedy Cup where they will face the Roscommon League. The Limerick Desmond League are involved in the Bowl quarter-finals

LDSL Kennedy Cup squad: Aaron Cusack (Pike Rovers); Jake Houlihan (Pike Rovers ); Reece Barry (Pike Rovers); Rian Goggins (Pike Rovers); Jayden O’Donovan (Pike Rovers); Lee Maguire (Pike Rovers); Diego Galero (Pike Rovers); Ethan Joyce (Pike Rovers); Jamie Mitchell (Pike Rovers); Scott Maguire (Pike Rovers); Shane Finucane (Pike Rovers); Cillian Clifford (Aisling Annacotty); Shane Dolan (Aisling Annacotty); Kallum O’Shea (Aisling Annacotty); Sean Costelloe (Aisling Annacotty); Aaron Kelly (Aisling Annacotty); Ethan Barry (Regional); Cullen Wiegend (Regional); Ruairi Mullins (Regional); Jamie Faulker (Regional); Darragh Newman (Corbally); Ciaran Horward (Bridge Celtic).

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media