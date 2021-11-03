Limerick District Schoolboy League book home quarter-final in Kennedy Cup

The Limerick District Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad with their coaches
THE Limerick District Schoolboy League has reached the quarter-finals of the Kennedy Cup, inter-league schoolboy competition.
Limerick District defeated local rivals Limerick County in their final Kennedy Cup group fixture 2-0 recently.
The derby win meant the LDSL topped their group, winning all three of their fixtures. As a result of finishing top, Limerick District qualified for the Kennedy Cup quarter-finals and have been drawn to face the Cork Schoolboy League at the last eight stage of the prestigious competition.
The quarter-final will take place at Fairview Rangers grounds at the Fairgreen on Sunday, November 14 at 2pm.
Aaron Cusack and Diego Galero scored the goals in the LDSLs victory over Limerick County. The LDSL Kennedy Cup management team includes Manager/Coach Niall Byrnes; Coaches: Declan Considine, Joe Flanagan and Anthony Hayes, with First Aid Declan Earls.
Limerick County have qualified for the Shield quarter-finals in the Kennedy Cup where they will face the Roscommon League. The Limerick Desmond League are involved in the Bowl quarter-finals
LDSL Kennedy Cup squad: Aaron Cusack (Pike Rovers); Jake Houlihan (Pike Rovers ); Reece Barry (Pike Rovers); Rian Goggins (Pike Rovers); Jayden O’Donovan (Pike Rovers); Lee Maguire (Pike Rovers); Diego Galero (Pike Rovers); Ethan Joyce (Pike Rovers); Jamie Mitchell (Pike Rovers); Scott Maguire (Pike Rovers); Shane Finucane (Pike Rovers); Cillian Clifford (Aisling Annacotty); Shane Dolan (Aisling Annacotty); Kallum O’Shea (Aisling Annacotty); Sean Costelloe (Aisling Annacotty); Aaron Kelly (Aisling Annacotty); Ethan Barry (Regional); Cullen Wiegend (Regional); Ruairi Mullins (Regional); Jamie Faulker (Regional); Darragh Newman (Corbally); Ciaran Horward (Bridge Celtic).
