Free entry as Limerick Greyhound Stadium honours 'incredible effort to fight' Covid-19

GREYHOUND Racing Ireland (GRI) is hosting an open night with free entry to Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday November 13.

The initiative, entitled 'Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile' or 'Racing Together', also is being rolled out across nine other greyhound racing stadia with the evening’s race card being preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of all victims of Covid-19 since the beginning the pandemic in March 2020. A memorial list will also be included in each of the racecards with the names of those who have passed during the pandemic. Names for inclusion in the memorial list can be emailed to remembering@grireland.ie by Sunday November 7.

Members of the public will have free admission to the night's racing with racegoers encouraged to purchase a €2 programme, the proceeds of which will go directly to ALONE for its work across Ireland in highlighting the issues facing older people living alone.

To assist with Covid-19 contact tracing, all racegoers are asked to pre-book their free admission ticket - Limerick tickets can be purchased here

“Covid-19 has been particularly impactful on the lives of older people and GRI hopes the free race events will provide a much-needed social outlet for members of the local community,” explained Philip Peake, Interim Chief Executive, GRI.

“Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile is very much about providing people, particularly the elderly and those living alone, a great night out at the races after having spent much of the past 18 months with few social outlets available to them,” added Mr. Peake.

“It's been a tough time for everyone, and it is important that GRI recognises the incredible national effort to fight the virus, protect lives and to ensure the safe reopening of society. We look forward to welcoming families, couples and individuals who may be going to the races for the first time as well as those who will be returning to Limerick Greyhound Stadium for the first time since stadia were closed in 2020," said the Interim CEO.

Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE thanked GRI for the initiative

“ALONE would like to thank GRI for its wonderful support for our organisation following what has been an extremely difficult period for older people who have been particularly isolated due to Covid-19. The pandemic has presented many challenges and undoubtedly has enhanced the negative impact of social isolation on older people’s health and wellbeing. The upcoming race nights provide a great opportunity for a social evening, and we want to especially invite everyone to consider bringing an older relative, neighbour or friend along on the night that they may not have seen in a while,” said Moynihan.

Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile is being repeated at nine other greyhound stadia across the country, including in Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium, Dublin, Galway Greyhound Stadium, Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium, Newbridge Greyhound Stadium and Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Tralee (all Friday November 12) and Curraheen Park, Cork, Dundalk Greyhound Stadium, Mullingar Greyhound Stadium and Kilcohan Park Greyhound Stadium, Waterford (all Saturday November 13).

Further information on the upcoming free race nights and how to book tickets is available from www.grireland.ie

To find out more about ALONE and its services check out www.alone.ie