UL Bohemian suffer defeat in All-Ireland league round four

Limerick's first club in action this weekend in the All-Ireland league were Tommy O'Donnell's Ul Bohemian side who suffered defeat at the hands of Nenagh Ormond.
Five pointers from Rob Buckley, Peter Coman and Derek Corcoran earned Nenagh their first win of the campaign, as the home side won 22-11. UL Bohs points came from Harry Byrne (Two penalties) and a try from Teddy Rowesome.
Nenagh now move to sixth, with UL Bohemians lying in 8th, with four points from four games.
