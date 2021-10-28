Search

28/10/2021

Historic Limerick IFC title sends Kildimo-Pallaskenry into senior football for first time

Kildimo-Pallaskenry captain Liam O'Sullivan. PIC: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Mick Neville Park

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY were crowned Limerick club intermediate football champions this Thursday evening.

In Mick Neville Park, the men in blue defeated Rathkeale 2-10 to 0-14.

It's a third football championship title in eight years for Kildimo-Pallaskenry moving from the junior B ranks to senior football - 2014 (JBFC title), 2018 (JAFC title) and 2021 (IFC title).

In 2022 Kildimo-Pallaskenry will join Adare as Limerick's only dual senior clubs.

In this final, two goals from Lorcan O'Leary in a three minute spell early in the second half powered the John Chawke managed side to the Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC title.

The eventual winners were 0-8 to 0-7 ahead at half time. It was an opening half in which Peter Nash played a starring role with seven points - five from frees.

Rathkeale were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after eight minutes with Barry Coleman and Eoin Kelly points and they were 0-5 to 0-3 clear at the first half water break.

The game was level, 0-7 each, on 28-minutes and then Nash ensured the interval lead for Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Coleman and Kevin Shanahan points had Rathkeale back in front inside five minutes of the second half restart.

Then came the goals for O'Leary - both created by Nash.

That left it 2-8 to 0-9 and just seven minutes gone in the second half.

It was 2-9 to 0-12 at the second half water break.

Josh O'Connor and Cian Shorten points reduced the lead to just two points but there was no dramatic late goal with goalkeeper Jamie Hickey and Tony McCarthy making key blocks in the goalmouth deep into injury time.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.

