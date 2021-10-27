SLIDESHOW: Limerick GAA honour victorious county hurling teams of 1996 and 1921

LIMERICK GAA marked the anniversary of two victorious teams during last Sunday's County Hurling Finals in TUS Gaelic Grounds.
The 100th anniversary of the 1921 All-Ireland SHC title - the first when the Liam MacCarthy Cup was presented - and the 25th anniversary of the Munster SHC title were both marked.
Relatives of the 1921 players and players, management and officials from 1996 were all honoured at a pre-match event in The Strand Hotel and afterwards introduced to the crowd on county hurling final day.
