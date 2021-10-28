Irish St Leger gets underway with an entry of 96 runners in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE highlight of the Limerick greyhound racing calendar, the Irish St Leger, gets underway this Thursday evening at the Dock Road stadium.

Matchbook Betting Exchange is the new title sponsor of the 2021 Irish St. Leger, which takes place over the next five weekends at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

On offer is a first prize of €30,000 to the winner.

This year there was an entry of 96 greyhounds. With 16 first round heats, the competition gets underway on Thursday with the first six heats and the remaining 10 heats on Saturday evening. See trap draw below.

Epic Hero, trained by Tipperary-based Thomas O'Donovan, won the 2020 St Leger in a time of 29.44 seconds, the third fastest winning time recorded in the 88 years since the event was first held in Belfast in 1932.

Round 1 of the 2021 St. Leger will be held across this Thursday and Saturday.

Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on November 6 and November 13 respectively, while the semi finals takes place on November 20 followed by the final on November 27.

The leger final from Limerick will also be broadcast live online and on Racing Post Greyhound TV (RPGTV).

Matchbook’s first sponsorship partnership with GRI results in the betting exchange sponsoring one of Ireland’s oldest and most prestigious greyhound racing events in the Irish racing calendar.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Greyhound Racing Ireland in becoming the title sponsor of the St Leger and to be associated with such a distinguished event with a proud history. Furthermore, the opportunity to support the Greyhound industry in Ireland is one that we very much are looking forward to as we continue to expand our own greyhound product offering,” said Matchbook’s Head of Marketing Eric Hegarty.