Munster Rugby's unbeaten start ended in frustrating URC defeat to Ospreys

MUNSTER Rugby suffered their first defeat of the United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign when falling to a frustrating 18-10 defeat at the hands of the Ospreys at the swansea.com Stadium on Saturday night.

It was a disappointing way for Munster to finish off the opening five series of fixtures in the new URC.

The defeat ended Munster's 11-game winning run against the Ospreys in all competitions since the Welsh region won in Cork in February 2016.

Munster's error count, lack of accuracy and poor discipline contributed to their downfall on the night. They coughed up 13 penalties in this arm wrestle of a contest.

Munster's next competitive fixture in the URC will be against South African side the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria in five weeks time on November 27.

The Ospreys were without the services of five players who have joined up with Wales for the Autumn Nations Series, including Alun Wyn Jones and Gareth Anscombe.

The Ospreys hit the front in the 32nd minute when Jack O'Donoghue was penalised for going off his feet at a ruck and Stephen Myler duly landed the straight forward penalty attempt for 6-3.

A third Myler penalty four minutes later after Munster were penalised at scrum time saw the Welsh region build a useful six-point lead at 9-3.

When Myler added a fourth successful kick at goal five minutes after the restart to help the Welsh region into a two-score lead at 12-3, Munster looked in big trouble.

However, to their credit, the visitors hit back with a well-worked try from a powerful maul with scrum-half Craig Casey credited with the touchdown.

Crowley's conversion made it 12-10.

Munster introduced the likes of Damian de Allende, Conor Murray and Gavin Coombes off the bench in a bid to wrestle the initiative back at the start of the final quarter. Murray and De Allnde were making their first appearances for the province this season.

However, two further Myler penalties sealed a deserved victory for the home side.

Munster did have an opportunity to seal a losing bonus point at the death. However, replacement out-half Ben Healy was off target with a penalty attempt from inside his own half.

SCORERS: Ospreys: Stephen Myler six pens. Munster: Craig Casey try, Jack Crowley pen, con

OSPREYS RUGBY: Max Nagy, Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Mat Protheroe, Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (CAPT), Nicky Smith, Elvis Taione, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Rhys Davies, Sam Cross, Jac Morgan, Ethan Roots Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Gareth Thomas, Rhys Henry, Jack Regan, Morgan Morris, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Joe Hawkins, Dan Evans.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Matt Gallagher; Andrew Conway, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony (CAPT), Jack O'Donoghue. Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Damian de Allende.

REFEREE: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)