WATCH: Limerick's Róisin Upton on target as Ireland grab crucial World Cup qualifier win

Limerick woman Róisín Upton opened the scoring in Ireland's World Cup qualifier win over France
LIMERICK woman Róisín Upton scored the game's opening goal as the Ireland women's hockey team scored a crucial 4-1 victory over France in their World Cup qualifier in Italy on Thursday.
Ireland moved a step closer to World Cup qualification as they overcame a sticky first half to eventually run riot against France in Pisa, setting up a Saturday date with Belarus in the semi-finals.
Ireland will now meet Belarus in Saturday’s semi-final (11am, Irish time) following their impressive 7-1 win over Russia in the tournament’s opening game.
Ireland need to win that semi-final and also Sunday’s final to assure passage to next summer’s World Cup.
Reflecting on the win, Upton told the Hockey Ireland website that it was crucial to follow the pre-match plan despite the first half frustrations and it paid dividends.
“It’s something we talked about, sticking to the process no matter how long the game went on at 0-0, or even if we concede,” the Catholic Institute club woman said afterwards.
IRL 1 FRA 0 Ireland earns penalty corner which is beautifully executed by Roison UPTON for 1-0 lead. Watch Live: https://t.co/XU0O2ZRLOe #HWC22 pic.twitter.com/450hKf7Zy1— EuroHockey (@eurohockeyorg) October 21, 2021
“We were really pleased we stuck to the plan and broke through. We knew we needed to win corners; the execution in the first half wasn’t so good so we had to pick it up and nail it. Getting on the scoresheet early in the second half settled everyone.”
Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will take place at Limerick Racecourse on Friday, Sunday and Monday
Paul Patton, Director of Further Education and Training, LCETB, Eimear Brophy, Further Education and Training Manager, LCETB, and Paul C Ryan, Regional Film Manager, Film in Limerick
Maryville, Laurel Hill Avenue, Limerick is one of the properties which Limerick City and Council intends to acquire
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.