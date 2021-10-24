Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

AAI Open International Cross Country Festival

Held at Abbotstown on a purpose built Cross Country course, this event gave athletes a chance to experience the venue for the forthcoming 2021 European Cross Country Championships in December. A number of athletes from Limerick made the journey and all performed well.

In a time of 25:15 Bilboa’s John Kinsella was 4th overall and 1st M40 on the 7.5K course. Not far behind was Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) in 26:29 for 14th Overall. Niall O’Riordan (An Brú) was 16th in 26:43 and 3rd M40. Aogán MacDomhnaill (West Limerick) was 24th overall in 27:30 while An Brú’s Gary Egan was 42nd in 28:41. All competed in the Masters section and will be hoping for selection for the forthcoming North v South Masters Cross Challenge at Queens University Belfast in November. Due to the pandemic this event, for this year replaces the traditional British and Irish Masters XC contest.

Dromtsana 10K Challenge

Daniel O’Connor (38:51) and Elaine O’Keefe (46:57) were winners of the Dromtsana 10K Challenge held in Abbeyfeale in aid of Milford Hospice.

Parkrun

First Finishers at UL were Sean Carey (18:26) and Karen Raine (21:33). Alan McCutcheon (19:51) and Michelle Downes (24:58) were best at Mungret while Pádraic Mawe (22:58) and Patricia O’Sullivan (29:39) were fastest at Newcastle West.

Tipperary XC Champion

Cappamore native Dymphna Ryan, originally a Juvenile with Bilboa AC, is the Tipperary County Senior XC Champion. Representing Dundrum AC she claimed victory over the 6K course at Turnpike in a time of 22:17.

Triathlon

Well done to Ed Fahy and Mike Clancy (Limerick Triathlon Club) on strong performances in the Mallorca Iron Man.

Kilmallock AC New Training Facilities

Kilmallock Athletic club had its official opening of it’s new training facility on Saturday, with a fun day of music and events, which was the culmination of 3 years of hard work, which even Covid couldn’t derail.

The facility was developed by a dedicated group of local people, made up of club members and volunteers from the community, who were responsible for almost 100% of the work, from laying pipes to picking stones from the track’s surface, to painting the new clubhouse to connecting the spotlights that will allow training all year round.

The ribbon cutting was performed by PJ 'Dasher' Cronin, ex-club runner, current Mayor of Kilmallock and lifetime Club President. The opening was attended by many local dignitaries including , Councillors, TD’s, members of the clergy, and local business people.

However the most important participants were the young athletes who took part in running and jumping events. Who knows, a star of the future may have run in their first race, or jumped their first hurdle.

Fixtures

Munster Juvenile Even-age, U23 & “Novice Cross Country Championships, The Turnpike, Two Mile Boris, Thurles, 24th October

Munster Juvenile Uneven Age, Junior and Senior Cross Country Championships, The Turnpike, Two Mile Boris Thurles 31st October