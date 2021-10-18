Search

18/10/2021

Munster Rugby set to rotate playing squad for trip to Ospreys

Munster Rugby set to rotate playing squad for trip to Ospreys

Simon Zebo congratulates team-mate Joey Carbery after he kicked the winning conversion for Munster against Connacht on Saturday night

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby look set to continue to rotate their playing squad for this Saturday night's United Rugby Championship fixture with Ospreys in Wales, 7.35pm.

Munster have given gametime to 38 players in the URC to date this season as the province has won each of their opening four fixtures. 

Munster edged past Connacht 20-18 at Thomond Park on Saturday night in their latest outing.

Munster welcomed their biggest home attendance of the season, 17,198, for the game on the fifth anniversary of the passing of their former number eight, captain and head coach, Anthony Foley.

Following Saturday's win Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: “There will be changes for next week, you will some new faces again and that’s what we’re trying to build, a squad, and trust the squad to get the opportunities.

“So hopefully we’ll get some new numbers in to add to that 38 for next week and hopefully we can have a good week. The Ospreys will be a tough nut to crack.”

Van Graan said that British and Irish Lions scrum-half Conor Murray may feature in the squad to face the Ospreys, the final fixture for the province before a five week break in fixtures and their mini tour to South Africa, starting with a Saturday, November 27 clash with the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

Van Graan said Saturday's interprovincial had been the most difficult of the four games his side had played in the new URC this season.

Van Graan said: “Definitely (the toughest game so far), the first two games were very different in terms of what the opposition brought.

“The Scarlets game had a certain character, three o clock on a Sunday in perfect conditions, and this one was an Interpro, Munster v Connacht which started off very greasy, wind played a big part and literally 30 guys having a go at each other.

“It’s a credit to both teams. Certainly the toughest one of the four. That’s the beauty of rugby, every one of them is different, and this one was a massive step-up in intensity.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media