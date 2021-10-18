Limerick clubs learn Munster Senior Cup semi-final fixture details

Young Munster head coach Gearoid Prendergast celebrates their Munster Senior Cup success with his wife and children after their final victory over Shannon in August Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson
FIXTURE details have been confirmed for the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup semi-finals, which will feature two Limerick clubs.
This Friday, October 22, in Dooradoyle, Garryowen, who are currently leading the way in Division 1A of the Men’s All-Ireland League will host Tipperary side Cashel.
Garryowen’s route to this Friday’s semi-final was secured thanks to victories over UCC and Bruff while Cashel have earned their spot thanks to wins over Shannon and Tipperary rivals Nenagh Ormond.
The match will kick off at 8pm in Dooradoyle.
On Saturday, December 18, the competition’s other semi-final will be played when holders Young Munster make the trip to Leeside to take on Highfield at Woodleigh Park.
Young Munster’s title defence has gone smoothly so far with wins over Cork Constitution and UL Bohemian.
In reaching the last four of the competition, Highfield have accounted for city rivals Sundays Well while in the last round they secured a dramatic 32-31 victory over Old Crescent.
The date for the final will be announced in due course.
Bank Of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup Semi-Finals
October 22: Garryowen FC v Cashel RFC, 8pm, Dooradoyle
December 18: Highfield RFC v Young Munster RFC, 2pm, Woodleigh Park
