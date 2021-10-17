Kildimo-Pallaskenry see off St Senan's to reach Limerick Co IFC final

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY'S remarkable rise up the ranks continued with a hard fought but deserved 2-11 to 2-9 victory over St. Senans in their Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate football championship semi-final played at Askeaton on Saturday afternoon last.

Following Na Piarsaigh’s relegation earlier on Saturday afternoon, only Adare can boast senior sides in both grades, but remarkably, 13 months on from the Premier Intermediate Hurling success, the City Divisional club can join their neighbours at the top table in football.

A pair of goals from poacher Darren O'Connell, one in either half, proved crucial as the City Divisional club moved to within one victory of becoming a dual senior club in Limerick.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry led this semi-final clash 1-6 to 1-3 at half time. The second half was a nervy affair, and despite the onslaught from the 2017 Intermediate winners St Senan’s, they could never level this contest. Darragh Woulfe's 44th minute goal did make it a one point game.

Substitute Matthew Lucey then kicked two points as the winners led for the entire second half. Cathal Downes sealed the victory with the insurance point in a saturated Askeaton with a late score.

SCORERS: Kildimo/Pallaskenry: Darren O’Connell 2-0; Peter Nash 0-6 (0-3 frees); Matthew Lucey 0-2; Dylan Corrigan, Ryan Kelly, Cathal Downes 0-1 each. St. Senan’s: Adam Kearns, Darragh Woulfe 1-0 each; Ian Ryan (all frees), Richard Hayes 0-3 each; Dale Fitzgerald, Stephen O’Connell, Seamus McSweeney 0-1 each.