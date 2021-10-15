Search

Limerick player named in Rep of Ireland women's squad for World Cup qualifiers

Kilbehenny teenager Aoibheann Clancy is in the Rep of Ireland senior women's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

TALENTED Limerick player Aoibheann Clancy has been included in the Republic of Ireland Women's senior soccer squad for  their opening 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying games.

Kilbehenny native Clancy has been named in manager Vera Pauw's 27-player squad for the visit of Sweden to Tallaght Stadium on Thursday next, October 21 and the trip to Helsinki to take on Finland on Tuesday, October 26.

Former Limerick FC player Clancy, who currently plays with Wexford Youths in the Women's National League, was also included in the Rep of Ireland senior women's squad for their recently friendly international fixture with Australia.

Midfielder Clancy, who previously played with the Galtee Gaels Ladies Gaelic Football side, has already represented the Rep of Ireland at under-age level.

Another Limerick player, Claire O'Riordan has been ruled out of the Rep of Ireland women's squad for the upcoming fixtures due to injury.

Ireland last played against Sweden in June 2008, while their most recent meeting with Finland came in June 2016.

The squad will begin their preparations for the two games on Sunday, October 17th with their first training session at the FAI National Training Centre.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves), Amanda Budden (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)


2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier - Group A

Republic of Ireland v Sweden
Thursday, October 21
Tallaght Stadium
KO 19:00
LIVE on RTÉ2

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier - Group A

Finland v Republic of Ireland
Tuesday, October 26
Olympic Stadium, Helsinki
KO 18:15 (16:15 Irish Time)
LIVE on RTÉ2

