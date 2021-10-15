Search

15/10/2021

Quitting social media helps Munster Rugby's Jean Kleyn regain his love for rugby

Quitting social media helps Munster Rugby's Jean Kleyn regain his love for rugby

Munster Rugby second row Jean Kleyn

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER second row Jean Kleyn admitted he went through a period when he wasn't enjoying rugby, but revealed that his decision to quit social media helped him regain his love for the game.

Kleyn revealed that some negative comments being posted on social media which co-incided with his selection in the Ireland squad for the 2019 World Cup impacted on him.

Kleyn was selected for the tournament in Japan, but long-time Ireland international Devin Toner didn't make the cut.

Kleyn said he was honoured to represent Ireland on the biggest stage in word rugby - and made two appearances in the competition - but admitted to being impacted by some negative comments on social media made around his selection.

Ahead of this Saturday's big United Rugby Championship interprovincial clash with Connacht at Thomond Park, 7.35pm, South African-born Kleyn said there was probably a little phase there when he was thinking rugby 'is no craic at all’, but for the past season and a half he's really been enjoying the game.

Pinpointing when he rediscovered his love for rugby, 28-year-old Kleyn, who has played 93 times for Munster said: "I think a big thing for me was that I stepped away from any kind of social media.

"There was a time around the World Cup that I was getting a fair bit of backlash around my inclusion in the squad, which obviously was not really in my hands or my choice at all. Nonetheless, I was still delighted to be there and it was an incredible honour.   

“But I think around then I started paying attention to what other people were saying about me and thought about me too much, and it sort of took the enjoyment out of it for me.

Like I said, I stepped away (from social media) then and sort of had a look at myself and my family and what I have, and I realized I don’t really play the game for people who criticize me or are cynical. 

"I play the game because I enjoy the game and because my family love it and my friends love it, and you know, that’s why I do it, and I’ve just been doing it because of those reasons. I discovered my enjoyment again and it’s been superb. 

"Even training is great craic now! I even enjoy the tough sessions, which I hope Graham Rowntree doesn’t hear. Even those sessions are enjoyable, the ones we’re beating the crap out of each other out on the pitch.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media