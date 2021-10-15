Search

15/10/2021

Limerick man looks to pocket European championship snooker title

European Seniors Singles Snooker Championship finalist, Limerick man Frank Sarsfield

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK man will bid to win the 2021 European Seniors Singles Snooker Championship title in Portugal today, Friday.

Frank Sarsfield, from Clare Street, a member of St Johns CYMS, Upper William Street takes on Darren Morgan, of Wales, in the final from 11am Irish time. 

The Limerick man played outstanding snooker to become only the fourth Irishman to reach the European Senior (Masters) Final.

Sarsfield produced a stunning comeback to defeat David Brown of England in their Titanic semi-final to prevail by four frames to three.

The Limerick man had trailed 1-3 earlier in the match.

Frank Sarsfield is the current Irish Masters and Limerick Champion.

In the last 48 stage of the prestigious event, Sarsfield beat Lee Roberts from England 3-0. He went on to defeat team mate John O'Sullivan, Malta's Ivan Attard and then beat Patrick Geysels from Belgium 4-0 in their quarter-final.

Frank Sarsfield's European final can be viewed from the EBSA website http://www.ebsa.tv/

