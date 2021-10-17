Limerick Athletics - Weekly news update

Cross-Country Championships

Conditions were kind for the Limerick County Senior, Intermediate and Juvenile Uneven Championships hosted by West Limerick AC at the NCW Demesne.

Pre-race favourite Niall Shanahan (An Brú) retained his title, eventually seeing off the challenge of Bilboa’s Declan Moore in a time 26:44.

The contest had been ‘neck and neck’ until the final 2 laps when Shanahan eventually pulled clear. Declan Moore, the 2018 and 19 Champion was 2nd on 26:58. Declan Guina of West Limerick completed the podium on 27:31.

Teammate Karl Lenihan was 4th in 27:27 with An Brú’s Niall O’Riordan 5th in 27:42. Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) was 6th overall and also took the Intermediate title, home in 28:06.

West Limerick AC retained their Senior Men’s Team title on 22 pts with Limerick AC second on 52 and Bilboa 3rd on 63. West Limerick also edged Limerick AC for the Intermediate title by 50 pts to 52.

Emerald’s Sophie Moroney is the new Women’s Senior Champion, succeeding clubmate Amy O’Donoghue, taking 1st place in 16:29.

Tanya Cox, last week’s Novice Champion ensured that she did have to work for it though, finishing just 4 seconds back on 16:33. Dooneen Clubmate Karen Raine was 3rd in 17:29 with Kate Downes was 4th for the hosts on 17:35.

Dooneen duo Lisa Horgan (17:37) and Grace O’Donnell (17:44) 5th and 6th respectively.

Dooneen claimed the Senior Team title on 13pts, with West Limerick 2nd on 26. Tanya Cox took the Intermediate title and also helped Dooneen to the Club prize.



Juveniles

U9 Girls

Crea Moore took 1st place for Limerick AC in 2:55. Bianca Diavet (Dooneen) was 2nd in 3:05 and Elisa Fahey (West Limerick) was 3rd in 3:12 Limerick AC were 1st team on 19pts with Dooneen 2nd on 30 and West Limerick 3rd on 49.

U9 Boys

In the boys event Jack Ryan (Limerick AC) was 1st in 2:39 with Andrew Bermingham (Dooneen) 2nd in 2:43 and Tom Keogh (also Limerick AC) 3rd in (2:50). Limerick AC were 1st Team on 14pts with Dooneen 2nd on 34.



U11 Girls

Eavan Lyons won for the hosts West Limerick in 3:24 followed by Ciara McCarthy (Limerick AC) in 2nd on 3:30 with Róisín O’Donoghue (West Limerick) 3rd on 3:36. The team title went to An Brú who through Mia O’ Riordan, Naoise Horgan, Rachel Horgan and Allie O’Shea accumulated 33 pts, narrowly ahead of Limerick AC and West Limerick, both on 35 pts.



U11 Boys

Darragh Whelan took Gold for Limerick A.C in 3:13 with clubmate Killian Coman 2nd (3:16) with Darragh Collins (West Limerick) 3rd on 3:18. Limerick AC were 1st team on 19pts with Dooneen 2nd on 26 and West Limerick 3rd on 46.

U13 Girls

Faye Moore (Limerick AC) took 1st in 7:04, just ahead of clubmate Aimee Whelan 2nd in 7:05 with Dooneen’s Sophia Meaney (Dooneen) 3rd on 7:12. Limerick AC were 1st team on 18 pts with Dooneen 2nd on 23.

U13 Boys

Cathal Geary took Gold for St Mary’s AC on 6:58 with 2nd Odran McGuinness (Limerick AC) 2nd in 7:03 and John Farrell (Limerick AC) 3rd in 7:07. Team 1st Limerick AC 18 pts , 2nd Dooneen 39 pts.



U15 Girls

Sarah O’Halloran (Limerick AC) took Gold on 11:06 followed by clubmate Emily Murphy (Limerick AC) 2nd on 13:25.

U15 Boys

Darragh Hogan took Gold for (Limerick AC) on 10:22 followed by clubmate Jack Downes (10:35) and Tristan Kirwan (West Limerick) in 10:42

U17 Girls and Boys

Marie Cagney (Limerick AC) on 17:34 and Alan McCutcheon (Dooneen) on 15:33 were respective winners.

Well done to everyone involved and thanks to West Limerick AC on a well organised event.

Munster Schools Combined Events

This took place on the Templemore track Saturday last . This event includes 60m hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot putt and 800m with a 200m run in the intermediate boys event also.

Athletes from four Limerick schools took part. Castletroy College’s Victoria Amiadamen took gold in the Inter category with Aaron O'Connor taking bronze in the boys event.

Leagh Moloney from Garlcholáiste Luimnigh continues her good form taking silver in the junior category. Orla O'Shaughnessy representing Salesians Pallaskenry was 4th in this event. Eva Lucia Murphy represented Villiers School in the minor girls. Well done to all in what is a very challenging event.