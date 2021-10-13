Munster Rugby issue squad update ahead of Connacht clash

Munster's Dan Goggin and Tom Daly, of Connacht, after the Rainbow Cup game at Thomond Park in May
The Munster squad returned to training on Tuesday ahead of this Saturday’s United Rugby Championship interprovincial clash against Connacht at Thomond Park, 7.35pm.
On the injury front, new signing Jason Jenkins sustained a thigh injury in training last week and is undergoing rehab with the medical department.
Prop Keynan Knox presented with a low-grade hip injury following the recent win over DHL Stormers which will be managed with the medical department.
James French suffered a rib injury in training and is under the care of the medical team for rehab.
Rowan Osborne is currently following the graduated return to play protocols under the supervision of the medical department following a concussion.
There is good news for prop Liam O’Connor (neck) as he has returned to full team training and is available for selection.
Continuing to rehab: Roman Salanoa (knee), Chris Farrell (abdomen).
TUS President, Professor Cunnane, launching Mental Health Week for students and staff | PICTURE: Alan Place
The founder of ASD Ireland Keith Enright, flanked by Aileen Luong and Tommy Griffin, supporting the Born to Stand Out in 2019
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.