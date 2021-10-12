Search

12/10/2021

New date confirmed for Treaty United's postponed league fixture

New date confirmed for Treaty United's postponed league fixture

Treaty United have three games remaining in the First Division regular season

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

A NEW date has been confirmed for Treaty United's postponed SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture with UCD.

Promotion play-off chasing Treaty were due to take on the Dublin students at UCD Bowl on Friday night last. However, the fixture was postponed as UCD had players involved with the Republic of Ireland U21 side currently in international action.

It was confirmed this Tuesday that the game will now take place on Friday, October 22 with kick-off at 7.45pm. 

Treaty United host Athlone Town at the Markets Field in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night, 7.45pm, when a draw would guarantee a top five finish for the league newcomers and with it a place in the First Division promotion play-offs.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media