New date confirmed for Treaty United's postponed league fixture

Treaty United have three games remaining in the First Division regular season
A NEW date has been confirmed for Treaty United's postponed SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture with UCD.
Promotion play-off chasing Treaty were due to take on the Dublin students at UCD Bowl on Friday night last. However, the fixture was postponed as UCD had players involved with the Republic of Ireland U21 side currently in international action.
It was confirmed this Tuesday that the game will now take place on Friday, October 22 with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Treaty United host Athlone Town at the Markets Field in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night, 7.45pm, when a draw would guarantee a top five finish for the league newcomers and with it a place in the First Division promotion play-offs.
