10/10/2021

Champions Adare power past Galtee Gaels to book Limerick Co SFC final spot

Adare's Paul Maher gathers possession in their Limerick Co SFC semi-final win over Galtee Gaels Picture: Sinead Kiely

John Redington

CHAMPIONS Adare booked their place in another Limerick county senior football final after recording an impressive 0-18 to 1-6 semi-final win over Galtee Gaels in Kilmallock on Sunday.

After a tight opening quarter after which Adare held a slender 0-4 to 0-3 lead over first time semi-finalists Galtee Gaels, the complexion of the semi-final changed in the second quarter as the winners took control.

Adare pulled clear to move into a 0-10 to 0-4 lead by half-time. A pointed free from top scorer Huge Bourke had Adare seven points to the good, 0-13 to 0-6 after the restart, before Galtee struck for the game's only goal through Sean Clancy who flicked the ball to the net to leave four points between the sides. 

However, that score only served to rouse Adare into action and the champions were seven points in front by the second water break, 0-16 to 1-6 and in commend once again.

Points in the final quarter from Shane O'Connor and Davy Lyons eased Adare to an impressive victory.

SCORERS: Adare: Hugh Bourke 0-6 (0-4 frees), Davy Lyons, Shane Costelloe 0-3 each, Mark Connolly 0-2, Roy Gleeson, Ronan Connolly, Robbie Bourke, Shane O'Connor 0-1 each. Galtee Gaels: Robert Childs 0-4 (0-2 frees, 0-1 mark), Sean Clancy 1-0, Conor Moriarty, Sean McGrath 0-1 each.

