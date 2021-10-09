Search

09/10/2021

O'Donovan inspires Effin to Limerick IHC semi-final win over Granagh-Ballingarry

O'Donovan inspires Effin to Limerick IHC semi-final win over Granagh-Ballingarry

Action from Effin's Limerick IHC semi-final win over Granagh-Ballingarry at Newcastle West on Saturday Picture: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

John Redington at Newcastle West

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

EIGHTEEN-year-old Patrick O'Donovan made a sensational announcement of his presence in Limerick hurling when his haul of 2-9 - all but three points coming from play - powered Effin into the county intermediate hurling final in Newcastle West on Saturday afternoon.

In a game that was controlled by a peerless display from Nickie Quaide in the heart of the winners' defence, O'Donovan's first goal just after the first water break gave his side a lead they never lost and his second ten minutes from time put the outcome beyond the reach of Granagh-Ballingarry and win by 2-16 to 1-17.

That aside, however, there was little to separate the sides over an entertaining hour and there was even a twist of drama at the end when Granagh goal deep into added time rescued hopes of an unlikely revival.

But the Effin defence held out with the same panache as whenever their lead had been threatened earlier on and had enough
targets for Quaid's deliveries from deep to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

An even enough first half saw Effin lead 0-6 to 0-4 at the water break and O'Donovan's goal saw the winners lead 1-10 to 0-10 by half-time.

The gap remained the same as the score stood at 1-13 to 0-13 by the second water break, stretched to eight going into injury time before the Knockfierna side shaved it back with a late burst.

SCORERS: EFFIN: Patrick O'Donovan 2-9 (0-3 frees), Jack Quiad 0-3, Tommy Quaid 0-2, Clive Doherty, Nickie Quaid 0-1 each; GRANAGH-BALLINGARRY: Denis O'Connor 1-7 (0-7 frees), Cathal O'Keeffe 0-4, Sean O'Connor 0-2, Jack Cagney, Luke Flynn, Niall Kennedy, Mike Russell 0-1 each. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media