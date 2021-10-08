Stormers player gets lengthy ban after 'foul play' incident in Munster Rugby fixture

ADRÉ Smith of DHL Stormers faced a Disciplinary Hearing on Thursday via video conference and has been banned for eight weeks.

A Disciplinary Panel convened via videoconference to consider the citing against Adré Smith resulting from the Round 2 United Rugby Championship fixture against Munster Rugby on Saturday last.

The player received a Citing complaint under Law 9.12 – A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

The Disciplinary Panel, comprising of Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, Iain Leslie (both Scotland) and Janet Gedrych (Wales) upheld the citing after the player failed to prove on the balance of probabilities that foul play had not occured and selected a low-range entry point. The Player’s previous record and behaviour during the process were considered and mitigation of 30% was applied.

As a result, the Player has been banned for a period of 8 games. He is free to play from midnight on Sunday, February 13th, 2022.

The Player was reminded of his right to appeal.