Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Cross Country Championships

WET and windy weather slippy underfoot conditions greeted the first Limerick County Novice, Masters and Juvenile Even Age Cross Country Championships at this grade since 2019 hosted by Bilboa AC.

Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) led from start to finish to take both Senior and Masters titles in 21:30.

He was followed in 2nd by Karl Lenihan (West Limerick) in 21:37 and by Sean Quirke (Bilboa) in 3rd (21:41). 4th Keith Daly (Limerick AC) 21:45, 5th Mike Sheehy (West Limerick) 22:01, 6th Thomas Shanahan (Limerick AC) 22:31.

West Limerick were first Novice team on 27 pts, with Limerick AC 2nd on 65, Kilmallock took the Bronze medals on 87 pts. 4th Dooneen 100 pts, 5th Bilboa pts 130. West Limerick took both the overall Masters overall and M50 Team titles.

Selected age categories:M55 1st Keith Ryan (Limerick AC), 3rd Neil O’Connell (Limerick AC) .

The women’s event featured a tustle between Caitríona Farrell (An Brú) and Tanya Cox (Dooneen). The Dooneen athlete was the early leader before being overtaken at mid point but regained the lead during the final lap on her way to victory in 16:54.

Caitríona Farrell took Silver for An Brú in 17:03. Clubmate Sharon Conway completed the podium finishing 3rd in 17:40. 4th Sinéad McDermott (17:58) 5th Karen Raine (18:14) , 6th Yvonne Deegan (Country Club AC) 18:29.

Dooneen edged the Novice Team Gold on 16 pts with An Brú 2nd on 19. Dooneen also took the Masters title. Selected age categories: F50 3rd Patricia Wade (An Brú). F55 1st Úna Power (An Brú) Caitríona Farrell was also the overall Masters Champion. It was good to see a wide variety of clubs represented.

Juveniles

U10 Girls

1ST Eve McMahon (Dooneen), 2nd Crea Moore (Limerick AC) 3rd Emily Higgins (Dooneen).

Fantastic runs by Crea Moore, Abigail Hanafin, Tabitha Carroll and Grace Coyne led Limerick ac to team victory by 23pts to Dooneen’s 25.

U10 Boys

Boys u10 saw Killian Coman take the title and he led home a team victory (19ts to Dooneen’s 28) with his fellow team members of Rian Kiely Keoghan, Myles Anderson, Oliver Keogh, Oisin McGuinness, Carter Guinan, Joseph Murphy and Mathew Fogary. Second Thomas O’Donnell (Dooneen) 3rd Oisín Purtill (Dooneen).





U12 Girls

Faye Moore stormed to victory which led to another team title for Limerick AC (15 pts to Dooneen’s 27) with her fellow members of Tiyaa Coughlan, Clodagh Doran, Aideen Kinsella, Emma Murphy, Saoirse Vaughan, Ava Murray and Anita Mc Mahon. 2nd Ciara Lanigan (West Limerick) 3rd Eavan Lyons (West Limerick).



U12 Boys

Saw a brilliant race take place between 2 Limerick AC athletes. Only in the last 10meters was the outcome solved with victory going to Darragh Whelan just in front of 2nd placed John Farrell.

Danny Coyne almost made it a clean sweep by coming 4th but this led to another team title for Limerick AC (by 15 pts to 27 from Dooneen) with Fionn O'Malley, Marcel Flak, Oisin Jennings, Paddy O'Connell, Sean Riordan, David Moloney, Issac Edlin, Jack Field, Darragh McNamara and Ned Rooney. Third Odhran O’Keefe (Dooneen)

U14 Girls

Girls U14 saw Dooneen’s Sophie Meaney take the individual title. She also helped Dooneen edge the team title on 20 pts from Limerick AC on 23. 2nd Sarah O’Halloran (Limerick AC) 3rd Aimee Whelan (Limerick AC).

U14 Boys

Garvan Lyons took 1st place for West Limerick (West Limerick) , 2nd Tadhg Purcell (Limerick AC), 3rd Odhran McGuinness (Limerick AC)



U16 Girls

1st Kate Madigan (Liimerick AC)

U16 Boys

1st Alan McCutcheon (Dooneen) who lead for most of this race. 2nd Jack Downes (Limerick AC), 3rd Ross O’Carroll (Dooneen).



U18 Boys

1st Sam Logan (Limerick AC).

Well done to all athletes, young and old who gave their all. Thanks also to coaches, volunteers, Myrunresults.com and hosts Bilboa AC for a very well organised event.

London Marathon

Many athletes from Limerick travelled to the English capital.

First was Bilboa’s John Kinsella in a superb time of 2:29:18. Also Dooneen trio Alison Flynn (3:30:02) Mike Griffin (3:19:16) and Shane Ryan (3:07:42).

Fixtures

Limerick County Senior, Intermediate & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships, Newcastle West, Sunday 10th October.