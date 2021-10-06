Search

06/10/2021

DHL Stormers player cited for alleged bite on Munster Rugby's Niall Scannell

Stormers player cited for alleged bite on Munster Rugby's Niall Scannell

Niall Scannell of Munster appeals to a touch judge about an alleged biting incident during Saturday's URC fixture with the Stormers at Thomond Park

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

A DISCIPLINARY Committee will meet tomorrow Thursday to consider the citing complaint against Stormers second-row Adre Smith during Saturday's United Rugby Championship fixture with Munster Rugby at Thomond Park.

The lock is alleged to have bitten Munster hooker Scannell in the 45th minute of the contest. The Citing Commissioner in charge has made a complaint about an alleged act of foul play.

The Player has been cited under Law 9.12 – A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

Scannell made the allegation to match referee Andy Brace immediately following the incident, but the TMO was unable to find any clear video footage.

Stormers second-row Smith will face a Disciplinary Panel via videoconference on Thursday. The Panel will comprise of Sheriff Kathrine Mackie (Chair), Iain Leslie (both Scotland) and Janet Gedrych (Wales).

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media