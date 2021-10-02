Just two Limerick wins as Energia All-Ireland League action resumes after 20 months

THERE were just two Limerick wins on a mixed day for local clubs as the Energia All-Ireland League resumed for the first time in 20 months on Saturday.

The only two Limerick wins came from Young Munster and Garryowen in Division 1A of the league.

In the top flight, Young Munster continued their fine early season form when scoring a comprehensive 29-7 bonus point victory over Ballynahinch at Clifford Park.

The Munster Senior Cup holders led the game 14-7 at half-time. The home side scored two first half tries through wingers Conor Hayes and Seamus McCarthy, with out-half Evan Cusack converting both.

A third try from the home side, shortly after the restart from scrum-half Adam Maher, increased their advantage to 21-7 as Cusack also converted.

After Cusack landed a 52nd minute penalty, Munsters' secured the bonus point when Aaron Hennessy dotted down following a powerful driving maul.

In-form Garryowen also claimed a maximum five-point haul on the opening day when easing past Dublin University 35-10 at College Park.

The Limerick side laid the foundation for this win in the opening half after which they held a substantial 25-0 advantage.

Garryowen scored four tries in all, with Liam Coombes helping himself to a brace, while Jamie Heuston and Bryan Fitzgerald also dotted down. Out-half Tony Butler completed the scoring with three penalty goals and three conversions.

In Division 1B, Shannon suffered a heartbreaking 22-23 defeat away to Old Wesley, who scored a converted try late on.

The Parish side had led 10-6 at half-time at Energia Park in Donnybrook, thanks to an Aran Hehir intercept try, and penalty goal and conversion from the boot of John O'Sullivan.

Shannon moved further clear at 15-6 after the restart when Jamie McGarry went over following an excellent break by Alan Flannery.

Shannon then conceded 10 points to fall 15-16 in arrears before regaining the lead through an Ikem Ugwueru try which was converted by O'Sullivan for 22-16.

The visitors looked all set to claim an opening day win but had to make do with taking a losing bonus point from the trip to the capital after losing out to that late converted try.

In Division 2A, UL-Bohemian suffered a 6-20 defeat to Munster rivals Dolphin at UL.

The Cork side laid the foundation for this win in the opening half after which they held a 17-6 advantage, thansk to two tries.

Ul-Bohs' opening half points came courtesy of two Harry Byrne penalties, while the Red, Red Robins were unable to add to their tally in the second period.

Also in Division 2A, Old Crescent fell to a 24-17 defeat to Rainey Old Boys, the Limerick side having to make-do with gaining a losing bonus point from their long road trip.

Crescent led the game 17-0 after 22 minutes with Cathal Monaghan and Jack O'Mahony striking for early tries, while Ronan McKenna added two conversions and a penalty goal.

Old Crescent's lead was down to three points by half-time, 17-14. the home side then scored a converted try on 65 minutes to complete their comeback and a late penalty sealed the win for Rainey Old Boys.

In Division 2C, Bruff 22-13 defeat away to Bangor RFC.

The home side led a tight contest 6-3 at half-time.

Battling Bruff were level, 13-13, with their hosts with a quarter of the game to run. However, Bangor scored nine unanswered through the boot of Gareth Millar to bring his tally for the game to 17 points secured victory for the Ulster side.