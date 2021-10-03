Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Community Games National Finals

Sponsored by Aldi 400 athletes from around the Country assembled at Carlow IT for the Athletics and Cycling National Finals. Having qualified through county and province there was several Limerick Medals.

They included Daniel McDermott U10 100m Gold, Sadhbh Donnelly U10 200m 4th, Emer Purtill U12 Ball Throw 3rd, Oran Gleeson U12 Cycle on Grass 2nd, Megan O’Shea U12 200m Gold, Kate Liston U14 Long Puck 3rd. Eanna Ní Haighin U14 100m Gold, Tara Collins U14 Long Jump Bronze, Orla O’Shaughnessy U16 High Jump Gold, Angel Alfred U16 100m 4th.

Irish Internationals Molly Scott, Sarah Quinn and Marcus Lawlor were in attendance. Well done to all involved.

Charleville International Half Marathon

After being an ‘Elite’ only event in 2020 due to the ‘Covid Pandemic’ this race was again open to the general public.

In wet and windy conditions ’Dooneen’s Dermot Kearns was 11th overall and 1st M50 in a superb time of 1:17:08. Second Limerick man and 16th overall was Karl Lenihan of West Limerick in 1:18:46.

Dooneen’s Joe Chawke produced a strong time of 1:32:03. Bilboa’s Julie McCarthy continues to shine and was 9th woman in 1:32:12. Niall Harris finished in 1:32:09.

The race which traversed the Limerick border was won by Yared Derese in 1:05:15 with Aoife Cook the women’s winner in 1:20:26.

SIAB Schools International

Well done to Limerick athletes who represented Ireland at the SIAB Schools International in Derbyshire last weekend.

Aaron O’Connor (Castletroy College) was 4th in the Triple Jump. Leagh Moloney (Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh and the youngest by far in the competition) was an excellent 5th in Long Jump. Darragh Murphy (Castletroy) was 7th in the 200m final.

Also competing were Geoffrey Joy O’Regan (John the Baptist Hospital) in High Jump and Calum Keating (Hazelwood) in the Shot Putt.

Around the Country and Abroad

Grace Lynch (Dooneen) made a superb marathon debut in Berlin in a time of 2:40:06 for 20th place overall. Very well done Grace.

Brendan Costello (West Limerick A.C) was 10th in the Tralee Marathon in a time of 3:25:11. Ciara O’Neill was second woman for UL at the IAUU Cross Country Championships held at Dublin City University.

UL also won the both Women’s team event and overall combined team competition. Well done to An Bru members Sharon Conway, Helen Meany and Eilish Hennessy who ran the virtual Cook Medical 10k.

Breda Bridges (An Brú) ran the Ailihees 8K on Saturday.

Parkrun resumed in Newcastle West and Mungret. Well done to all who participated and who helped to make them happen.

Obituary – Margaret O’Malley

Limerick Athletics community marks the sad passing this week of Bilboa Chairperson Margaret O’Malley. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very sad time.

Margaret grew up in Bilboa and first became an official of the club at 18 years of age. She encouraged generations of young athletes, including her own children, in her work with Cappamore Community Games and Bilboa AC over the past 40 years.

She attended county board meetings and had welcomed young athletes to the club summer camp this year. She will be greatly missed by her club and county athletics. May Margaret Rest in Peace – Bilboa AC

Fixtures

Limerick County Juvenile Even-age, Masters and Novice Cross Country Championships, Sunday 3rd October, Bilboa.

Limerick County Juvenile ‘Uneven-age’, Senior and Intermediate Cross Country Championships, Sunday 10th October, Demense, Newcastle West.