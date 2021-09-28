Limerick teenager celebrates world championship success

A LIMERICK teenager has claimed a prestigious world title at the International Powerlifting Federation's (IPF) World Championships in Sweden.
Seventeen-year-old Laoise Quinn claimed gold when winning the 57kg Sub-Junior World Champion at
IPF World Championships 2021 at Halmstad this week.
Laoise, who trains at CityGym, Limerick, claimed the gold medal in squat and the gold medal in the overall lifting, with an outstanding total of 380kg. That total comprised of 147.5kg Squat, 77.7kg Bench Press & 155kg Deadlift.
Laoise is a student at Castletroy College.
