27/09/2021

Increased capacity for Munster Rugby's clash with Connacht at Thomond Park

Thomond Park Stadium

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

MUNSTER Rugby has confirmed that it will accommodate up to 75 per cent of the stadium capacity for the Round 4 United Rugby Championship game against Connacht Rugby on Saturday, October 16.

As per government guidelines, 75 per cent attendance is possible where all adult supporters are vaccinated or immune*.

Munster Rugby say that it is the personal responsibility of all supporters to ensure they adhere to Government guidelines and adult supporters should note that proof of vaccination or recovery may be requested before entry.

*An immune supporter is a person designated by government as fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within the past six months or are under the age of 18.

The full capacity of Thomond Park is 25,600.

The October 16 clash with Connacht will kick-off at 7.35pm.

Munster are also in United Rugby Championship action at Thomond Park this Saturday when South African side, the Stormers, visit Limerick, 7.35pm.

