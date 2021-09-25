Search

25/09/2021

Kildimo-Pallaskenry see off Mungret to reach Limerick Co IFC semi-final

David Byrne

sport@limerickleader.ie

Kildimo/Pallaskenry survived a late Mungret St Paul's comeback to advance to their first ever County Intermediate Football semi-final thanks to a 1-13 to 1-11 win in Clarina on Saturday evening. 

A first half Darren O'Connell goal had given Kildimo/Pallaskenry a five-point lead at half-time - 1-8 to 1-3. The Limerick senior hurler's goal on the verge of half-time came after Jack Coyne had given Mungret  an early 11th minute lead with his side's first score from play. 

After the interval, Mungret responded well to narrow the deficit to three, but Kildimo/Pallaskenry held a comfortable looking six-point lead with 10 minutes to go boosted by a man of the match performance from the impressive Peter Nash.

However, Mungret scored five of the next six scores to set up a nervy end for the men in blue and white.

The momentum began to swing in Mungret's favour but two stoppage time points from Shane Barry and a point from Brian Barry proved too little too late as John Chawke's charges held out for a historic two-point win.

