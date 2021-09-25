Search

25/09/2021

Historic win as Galtee Gaels reach a first Limerick SFC semi final with victory over Oola

Fixtures confirmed:

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Kilmallock

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

GALTEE Gaels have reached the semi finals of the Limerick senior club football championship for the first time.

This Saturday afternoon in Kilmallock they were 1-12 to 0-12 winners over Oola in the quarter final of the Irish Wire Products sponsored Limerick SFC.

The men from Anglesboro and Kilbehenny won the Limerick junior A title in 2017 and the county IFC in 2019 and have now reached the last four of the senior championship.

In this tie, they have a tonic goal from Bob Childs in the fourth minute

But they trailed 0-6 to 1-2 at half time against the 2019 county SFC finalists.

Oola had points from Conor Ryan, Tommy Hayes and Josh Ryan to hold the half time advantage.

At the start of the second half two points from Zach McCarthy helped the men in maroon to move 1-5 to 0-6 ahead.

Bob Childs had points from play and they were 1-8 to 0-10 ahead at the second half water break - two second half points from Jack Downey keeping Oola in touch.

In the final quarter, Galtee had four points with just two for Oola. Bob Childs kicked two long distance frees, while Zach McCarthy moved onto four points from play for the winners.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.

