24/09/2021

Treaty Utd host Cork City in crucial First Division Munster derby fixture

Treaty Utd host Cork City in crucial First Division Munster derby fixture

Marc Ludden and manager Tommy Barrett after Treaty Utd's fixture with Cork City at Turners Cross earlier this season

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

TREATY United return to action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night after a two-week break in competitive action as the Extra.ie FAI Cup took centre stage last weekend.

Promotion play-off chasing Treaty United host Munster rivals Cork City at the Markets Field for a crucial fixture tonight Friday, 7.45pm.

Ten-man Treaty United picked up a precious point in their bid to secure a promotion play-off place in a gritty 0-0 draw with Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park in their last outing.

The share of the spoils leaves Treaty Utd in fourth place in the First Division table, now four points clear of fifth-placed Bray who occupy the final promotion play-off spot.

The Limerick-based side, in their inaugural season in the League of Ireland, are also just two points behind second-placed UCD and Galway United in the league table.

Crucially, Treaty are also nine points clear of sixth-placed Athlone Town with just five games to go in the regular season.
The sides finishing down to fifth place at the end of the regular season will be involved in the promotion play-offs.

Friday's meeting with Cork City is Treaty's penultimate home fixture in the regular season as they also host Athlone Town at the Markets Field on Friday, October 15. Treaty's other fixture see Tommy Barrett's side travel to Shelbourne, UCD and Cabinteely.

