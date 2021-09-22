'Caroline Currid's very good at what she does' - Munster head coach Johann van Graan

MUNSTER Rugby head coach has confirmed that leading performance psychologist Caroline Currid, who has played a key role in Limerick's All-Ireland senior hurling final wins, is working with Munster Rugby.

Van Graan explained that Currid is working as a consultant with the province.

Highly sought after performance psychologist Currid has been part of the John Kiely's Limerick senior hurling backroom team as the Shannonsiders won three of the last four All-Ireland SHC titles.

Currid is renowned as being one of the leading performance psychologists in Irish sporting and corporate circles

Johann van Graan said: "Caroline (Currid) is a consultant with us. She is in for a few days a week. She has done excellent with other teams and she is working one on one with a few of our lads. It is great to have her involved.

"It is a not a new role that we have created, it is not something new. It was fulfilling a role that could not be fulfilled by another individual so, like I said, it's great to have Caroline involved, a new way of thinking, a new way of doing things, but she is part of our staff now and like all of our staff she contributes a lot and it's great to have her on board

"It is such a need, not only the mental well-being of your players but also the sports psychology piece. Look, she is very good at what she does and it is great to have her as part of a consultant as part of our group."

In his Liam MacCarthy Cup acceptance speech following Limerick's All-Ireland final win last month, victorious captain Declan Hannon paid a special tribute to Currid, when thanking the entire backroom team.

Hannon said: "The one lady amongst all men Caroline Currid, what she done for us the last five years is indescribable. Thank you, Caroline."

Currid, a native of Sligo, made her name as one of the leading performance coaches across varying spectrums of Irish sport over the last decade. Her roles include varying All-Ireland GAA winning teams (2008 Tyrone footballers, 2010 Tipperary hurlers, 2011 Dublin footballers and Limerick).

She has also previously worked with a number of high profile individuals like former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain Paul O'Connell.