Search

21/09/2021

Limerick boxer Lee Reeves records eighth professional win

Limerick boxer Lee Reeves records eighth professional win

Limerick professional boxer Lee Reeves

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK fighter Lee Reeves recorded his eighth win as a professional when scoring an impressive points success in Sheffield.

Southpaw Reeves recorded a 60-54 points win over MJ Hall on Dennis Hobson’s Fightzone card at the Ponds Forge Arena on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old Lee Baxter-promoted fighter was racking up his third success since his surprising defeat to to Ukranian fighter Artur Davydenko on points, 38-37, in a tight contest in the Eagles Community Arena in Newcastle early last year.

That was Reeves only loss to date as a professional, with six of his wins as a professional coming by way of knock-out.

Reeves is attached to Lee Baxter Promotions in Toronto, Canada.

Southpaw Reeves, who made his professional boxing debut in November 2018 in Canada, when he had a successful first foray into the squared circle. 

The former Corpus Christi welterweight defeated Mexican Benito Aburto with a TKO in the third round.

As an amateur, Reeeves won eight Limerick championships and eight Munster championships and is a two-time Irish underage champion and won the Senior A title at the Haringey Box Cup in London.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media