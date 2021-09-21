Limerick boxer Lee Reeves records eighth professional win

Limerick professional boxer Lee Reeves
LIMERICK fighter Lee Reeves recorded his eighth win as a professional when scoring an impressive points success in Sheffield.
Southpaw Reeves recorded a 60-54 points win over MJ Hall on Dennis Hobson’s Fightzone card at the Ponds Forge Arena on Saturday night.
The 25-year-old Lee Baxter-promoted fighter was racking up his third success since his surprising defeat to to Ukranian fighter Artur Davydenko on points, 38-37, in a tight contest in the Eagles Community Arena in Newcastle early last year.
That was Reeves only loss to date as a professional, with six of his wins as a professional coming by way of knock-out.
Reeves is attached to Lee Baxter Promotions in Toronto, Canada.
Southpaw Reeves, who made his professional boxing debut in November 2018 in Canada, when he had a successful first foray into the squared circle.
The former Corpus Christi welterweight defeated Mexican Benito Aburto with a TKO in the third round.
As an amateur, Reeeves won eight Limerick championships and eight Munster championships and is a two-time Irish underage champion and won the Senior A title at the Haringey Box Cup in London.
