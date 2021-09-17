Search

WATCH: Holders Young Munster see off UL-Bohs to reach Munster Senior Cup semi-finals

Scrum action from Young Munsters' Munster Senior Cup victory over UL-Bohs at Clifford Park on Friday night

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent at Clifford Park

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

HOLDERS Young Munster eased their way into the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup after scoring a 34-15 quarter-final victory over local rivals UL-Bohemian at Clifford Park on Friday night.

The home side outscored their visitors by five tries to two in a competitive game which is sure to benefit both sides with the start of the Energia All-Ireland League now just two weeks away.

Munsters' reward for this convincing success is an away semi-final date against either Old Crescent or Highfield who meet in the quarter-finals on Saturday at Rosbrien.

Young Munster laid the foundation for this win in the opening half an hour after which they led 19-0.

Tries from hooker Aaron Hennessy on six minutes, followed by further five pointers from out-half Evan Cusack and Sean Rigney helped the home side gain control. Cusack also converted two of the tries.

To their credit, UL-Bohs battled back into the derby contest before half-time, with Jamie McNamara finishing off a well-worked team try in the 31st minute followed by a penalty from Harry Byrne shortly before half-time to leave the score 19-8 at the break.

However, a 51st minute try from winger Shay McCarthy Burbage, after the home side created an overlap out left, saw Munsters' into a 24-8 advantage.

Cusack's penalty five minutes later stretched the advantage to 27-8 at the second water break.

A fifth try for the home side followed in the 73rd minute from Mark O'Mara, which Cian Casey converted, to leave 26 points between the side.

UL-Bohs did add a second try late on which was also converted by Byrne to reduce their arrears.

