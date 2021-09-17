WATCH: Holders Young Munster see off UL-Bohs to reach Munster Senior Cup semi-finals

Scrum action from Young Munsters' Munster Senior Cup victory over UL-Bohs at Clifford Park on Friday night
HOLDERS Young Munster eased their way into the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup after scoring a 34-15 quarter-final victory over local rivals UL-Bohemian at Clifford Park on Friday night.
The home side outscored their visitors by five tries to two in a competitive game which is sure to benefit both sides with the start of the Energia All-Ireland League now just two weeks away.
Munsters' reward for this convincing success is an away semi-final date against either Old Crescent or Highfield who meet in the quarter-finals on Saturday at Rosbrien.
Young Munster laid the foundation for this win in the opening half an hour after which they led 19-0.
Tries from hooker Aaron Hennessy on six minutes, followed by further five pointers from out-half Evan Cusack and Sean Rigney helped the home side gain control. Cusack also converted two of the tries.
WATCH: Its @YoungMunsterRFC 19 @ulbohemianrfc 8 half-time in Munster Senior Cup quarter-final at Tom Clifford Park #LLSport @LimkLeaderSport @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/Q6d1aymIrT— Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) September 17, 2021
To their credit, UL-Bohs battled back into the derby contest before half-time, with Jamie McNamara finishing off a well-worked team try in the 31st minute followed by a penalty from Harry Byrne shortly before half-time to leave the score 19-8 at the break.
However, a 51st minute try from winger Shay McCarthy Burbage, after the home side created an overlap out left, saw Munsters' into a 24-8 advantage.
Cusack's penalty five minutes later stretched the advantage to 27-8 at the second water break.
WATCH: Its holders @YoungMunsterRFC 34 @ulbohemianrfc 15 full-time in Munster Senior Cup quarter-final at Tom Clifford Park #LLSport @LimkLeaderSport @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/iZHVrCZWXx— Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) September 17, 2021
A fifth try for the home side followed in the 73rd minute from Mark O'Mara, which Cian Casey converted, to leave 26 points between the side.
UL-Bohs did add a second try late on which was also converted by Byrne to reduce their arrears.
WATCH: @ulbohemianrfc grabbed this well-executed try late on in their 34-15 Munster Senior Cup quarter-final defeat to @YoungMunsterRFC at Clifford Park tonight #LLSport@LimkLeaderSport@Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/Mz4vCxMLs5— Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) September 17, 2021
More News
Pauline Fenton tries to rid her antiques shop of the odour of sewage and (below) Pauline with Jim Noonan and Ray O'Halloran | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.