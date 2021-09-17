Search

17/09/2021

Former Munster Rugby star takes role with province's side

Former Munster Rugby star takes role with provincial side

Former Munster and Ireland out-half Ian Keatley

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

A FORMER Munster out-half has taken a Technical Adviser role with one of the province's sides.

Ian Keatley is listed as Technical Adviser for a Munster Development XV which will face Ulster at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin on tomorrow, Saturday at 4pm.

Keatley joined Munster ahead of the 2011/12 campaign from Connacht. Having scored 1,247 points in his 180 Munster appearances, the out-half is second on the list of Munster’s all-time top points scorers, and joint-second in the current squad for appearances made in red.

The talented playmaker was capped seven times by Ireland. He departed Munster in early 2019 to take up a short-term contract with London Irish.

Last January, Keatley joined Glasgow Warriors on a deal until the end of the 2020/21 season from Italian side Benetton Rugby.

Head coach to the Munster Development XV Ian Costello has named a 24-man squad for Saturday's clash with Ulster.

The Munster side includes senior player James French and five members of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy – Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly, Scott Buckley, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Kelly.

Garryowen out-half Tony Butler, a product of Ennis RFC, captains the side.

PBC’s Patrick Campbell starts at full-back with CBC’s George Coomber and Garryowen’s Jamie Shanahan, a Skibbereen RFC product, on either flank.

UCC’s Darragh French, formerly of PBC, and Shannon’s Alan Flannery, from Kilfeacle & District RFC and Rockwell College, form the centre partnership. The duo are brothers of senior players Seán French and Jake Flannery.

Coughlan and Butler form a familiar half-back partnership having come up through the underage ranks at Ennis RFC together.

Donnelly, Buckley and James French pack down in the front row with O’Connor and Kelly in the engine room.

Cork Constitution’s John Forde (PBC), Cashel RFC’s Fearghail O’Donoghue and Cobh Pirates’ Jack O’Sullivan complete the back-row.

An extended nine-man bench has been named for the clash.

Munster Development XV: Patrick Campbell (PBC); George Coomber (CBC), Alan Flannery (Shannon RFC), Darragh French (UCC), Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen FC); Tony Butler (C) (Garryowen FC), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC); Mark Donnelly (Garryowen FC), Scott Buckley (UCC), James French (UCC); Eoin O’Connor (Young Munster RFC), Paddy Kelly (Garryowen FC); John Forde (Cork Constitution FC), Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel RFC), Jack O’Sullivan (Cobh Pirates RFC). Replacements: Ronan Loughnane (UCD), Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC), James Kendrick (Garryowen FC), Edwin Edogbo (UCC), Sam O’Sullivan (UCC), Aaron Hehir (Shannon RFC), Jack Delaney (Garryowen FC), Sam Tarleton (Rockwell College), Luke Doyle (Shannon RFC).

Coaching Team

Head Coach: Ian Costello

Assistant Coaches: Greig Oliver, Andi Kyriacou, Mark Butler

Technical Adviser: Ian Keatley

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media