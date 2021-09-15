Limerick begin the search for a new Ladies Football manager for 2022

DONAL Ryan has stepped down as Limerick Ladies Football manager.
The Murroe-Boher clubman has served in the position for two years.
This Thursday afternoon Limerick Ladies Football Board released a statement seeking applications for the role.
"Limerick Ladies Football is seeking applications from those wishing to be considered for inter-county management teams for 2022 in the following grades: Adult, Minor, U16, U14. The closing date and time for receipt of applications is Friday October 1 at 5pm," said the brief statement.
The role descriptions for the underage and adult management are available to download from the county board website.
Also available for download is the application form. All completed applications are to be directed to the Secretary of Limerick Ladies Football County Board at: secretary.limerick@lgfa.ie
For more information, visit www.LimerickLGFA.ie/managerapp
