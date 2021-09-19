Limerick Premier IHC set for final four in race for promotion up to senior hurling

THE line-up for the semi finals of the Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC will be finalised this Sunday.

All four round three group games have 1pm starts.

In the second tier of Limerick club hurling Newcastle West and Mungret have already secured two of the four semi finals spots. Indeed 2020 IHC winners Newcastle West will finish as group winners regardless of the results this weekend.

The second spot in this group rests between Dromin-Athlacca and Glenroe who play this Sunday – a draw would see Dromin-Athlacca progress.

Also confirmed in this group is that Bruff will be involved in the relegation play-off.

In the other group, Mungret can be joined by any of the remaining sides. Cappamore are in pole position and know that victory over Murroe-Boher will advance them to a semi final.

Knockainey play Mungret in the other tie in an afternoon that will see all in this group bar Mungret also with one eye also on matters relegation. If Knockainey are to reach the semi finals, they must beat Mungret and then hope results elsewhere go their way.

Lyons Premier IHC Round 3

Cappamore v Murroe-Boher on Sunday September 19 in Caherconlish at 1pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe on Sunday September 19 in Kilfinane at 1pm

Knockainey v Mungret on Sunday September 19 in Claughaun at 1pm

Newcastle West v Bruff on Sunday September 19 in Croagh at 1pm