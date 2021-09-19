Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Tailteann Schools Interpro Games

Having come through the Munster Trials the previous weekend some of the country’s best Juvenile athletes competed for their schools and province at the Morton Stadium in Santry. There was only one Age Category.

Girls

Leagh Moloney (Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh) continued her very good form to win the Long Jump (5.59) and received the ‘Michael Farnan Memorial Trophy’ for first place.

She was also 4th (10.62) in the Triple Jump. Eimear Galvin (Hazelwood College Dromcollogher) was 2nd in the 300mh.

Aimee Ryan (Saliesans Pallaskenry) was 7th in the 200m (27:42). Leagh Moloney Aimee Ryan and Debbie Lawal (Castletroy College) came 3rd for Munster in the 4x100m Relay in 57.15 .

In the 4x400m Relay, Eimear Galvin and Debbie Lawal were on the Munster team which finished 4th in 2:57.59.

Boys

Calum Keating (Hazelwood Dromcollougher) won the 5Kg Shot Putt in 15.80.

Geoffrey Joy O’Regan (St John the Baptist Hospital) again performed strongly to take the High Jump title (2:06) and was on the Munster Team which came 3rd in the 4x400m relay (3.36).

Aaron O’Connor (Castletroy College) was 3rd in the Triple Jump (11.89) while Darragh Murphy (Castletroy College) took 4th in the 100m in 11.53. Well done to all involved.

Parkrun

Parkrun returned to the Treaty County for the first time in 18 months and attracted 143 participants and volunteers to UL.

First finisher was Dooneen’s Niall Bennis in a time of 18:32 followed by John Whitaker in 18:54 and Aidan Hogan in 19:14. Tanya Cox (Dooneen) was first woman in 21:13, followed in 2nd by clubmate

Aisling Ahern (22:46) and in 3rd by Emer Buckley (23:39).

Well done to An Brú’s Mark Carmody who in a time of 1:55 came 6th in the 800m at the International Track Meet in Belfast.

Fit4life

Continues in Newcastle West and Mungret.

Fixtures

Limerick County Juvenile Even-age, Masters and Novice Cross Country Championships, Sunday 3rd October, Bilboa;

Limerick County Juvenile ‘Uneven-age’, Senior and Intermediate Cross Country Championships, Sunday 10th October, Demense, Newcastle West;

Munster ‘Even-Age’, Junior and Novice Cross Country Championships, Sunday 24th October Turnpike, Co. Tipperary

Munster ‘Uneven-age’ and Senior Cross Country Championships Sunday 31st October, Turnpike