Limerick cyclist impresses for Team Ireland in Rás na mBan

Kildimo's Fiona Mangan, left, with Greenmount Cycling Academy club mate Ella Doherty during Rás na mBan
KILDIMO, Co Limerick native Fiona Mangan has completed her first Rás na mBan, a five-day international cycling race for women based in Kilkenny.
Fiona Mangan was selected to represent the Irish National Team in the race and has recently been racing in Spain and Belgium.
The Limeirck woman finished in 17th position overall and her Irish National team won the team classification ahead of teams USA, GB and the Netherlands.
Also involved in the race from Limerick was Fiona's Irish club team Greenmount Cycling Academy - based in Limerick Racecourse.
Rás na mBan is the premier women’s cycling event in Ireland. In its current format it runs for five days with a total of six stages to a total of over 400km of racing action.
For 2021 the event was headquartered for a fifth time in County Kilkenny.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.