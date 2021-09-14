Search

14/09/2021

Limerick cyclist impresses for Team Ireland in Rás na mBan

Limerick cyclist impresses in prestigious Rás na mBan

Kildimo's Fiona Mangan, left, with Greenmount Cycling Academy club mate Ella Doherty during Rás na mBan

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

KILDIMO, Co Limerick native Fiona Mangan has completed her first Rás na mBan, a five-day international cycling race for women based in Kilkenny.

Fiona Mangan was selected to represent the Irish National Team in the race and has recently been racing in Spain and Belgium.

The Limeirck woman finished in 17th position overall and her Irish National team won the team classification ahead of teams USA, GB and the Netherlands.

Also involved in the race from Limerick was Fiona's Irish club team Greenmount Cycling Academy - based in Limerick Racecourse.

Rás na mBan is the premier women’s cycling event in Ireland. In its current format it runs for five days with a total of six stages to a total of over 400km of racing action.

For 2021 the event was headquartered for a fifth time in County Kilkenny.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media