Limerick winger named in Ireland 7s rugby squad for Canada series

LIMERICK winger Conor Phillips has been named in the Ireland 7s squad for the return to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action in Canada next weekend.

Twenty two-year-old Phillips, a member of the Munster Academy, has been included in Anthony Eddy's 13-player squad for Ireland's return to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action, as the 2021 season prepares to get up and running at BC Place, Vancouver.

Young Munster clubman and former Crescent College Comprehensive Schools Cup star has been part of the National Sevens programme for the last 12 months and featured during the IRFU HPC International 7s tournament in June.

Phillips is a former Ireland U20 international.

Coming off the back of a first Olympic Games campaign in Tokyo, Eddy will use the upcoming Canada Sevens tournaments in Vancouver and Edmonton to explore the depth of his Ireland Men's Sevens squad as players are given the opportunity to stake a claim on the World Series stage.

Ireland face Great Britain and invitational sides Hong Kong and Jamaica in Pool B in Vancouver on Saturday and Sunday next.

Commenting on his selection, Eddy said: "It is great to have the HSBC World Series back up and running and expose some new players to the quality of this competition. The Canada tournaments provide a great opportunity for some players to put their hand up for future tournaments and the 2022 Series. We have a some experience in the group and also players new to the World Series, so I am keen to see how some of the new players perform in this environment."

Ireland will open their HSBC Canada Sevens campaign against Hong Kong this Saturday at 9.44am local time/5.44pm Irish time), before going head-to-head with Jamaica (12.55pm local time/8.55pm Irish time) and Great Britain (4.28 local time/12.28am) later in the day.

The Vancouver tournament will be followed by a second HSBC Canada Sevens event in Edmonton the following weekend, on 25th-26th September. The two rounds in Canada form the 2021 Series, with the Series title awarded in Edmonton.

Ireland Men's Sevens Squad (Canada Sevens, Vancouver and Edmonton):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Chris Cosgrave (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Seán Cribbin (Suttonians)

Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Sean Kearns (Irish Sevens)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University)

Steven Kilgallen (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)(Captain)

Ben Moxham (Ballymena/Ulster)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

Ireland Men's Sevens, Vancouver Fixtures:

Saturday, September 18:

Pool B:

Ireland v Hong Kong (9.44am local time/5.44pm Irish time)

Ireland v Jamaica (12.55pm local time/8.55pm Irish time)

Great Britain v Ireland (4.28pm local time/12.28am Irish time)



Sunday, September 19:

Play-off Matches