Spanish player returns to Limerick Celtics Basketball Club

Rafa LLopis Martinez has returned to Limerick Celtics
LIMERICK Celtics Basketball Club has announced the return of Spanish player Rafa LLopis Martinez to their Men's team for the 2021 – 2022 season.
Limerick Celtics say they are are delighted that 28-year-old Rafa is back with our Limerick Celtics Men's National League team and can’t wait to see him play in our Limerick colours in the coming weeks.
Rafa will start his player development sessions with the club's young players next week so anyone wishing to join Limerick Celtics and be part of these exciting new skill development sessions can send an inquiry on the club's website www.limerickceltics. com or by emailing limerickceltics@gmail.com or texting @ 086 8219145.
More News
MInister Darragh O'Brien with Aidan Doyle, LCCC; Deputy Willie O'Dea, Senator Maria Byrne, Dr Pat Daly and Caroline Curley, both of Limerick City and County Council | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Mary O’Brien, CEO, Milford Care Centre; Margaret Costello, Head of Service, Primary Care, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare; and Suzanne Dunne, Head of Strategy, UL Hospitals Group at the launch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.