Munster Women's side regains interprovincial title with victory over Leinster

THE Munster Women's side claimed their first Vodafone Women's Interprovincial title in four years as Chloe Pearse’s power-packed brace of tries inspired them to a 19-7 victory over Leinster at Energia Park on Saturday night.

Captain Sarah Quin lifted the trophy after Matt Brown’s well-drilled side completed a clean sweep of wins, adding to victories over Ulster and Connacht (31-7) in the last fortnight.

Opposing props Lisa Callan and Pearse traded tries during an electric opening spell, the latter swatting away two defenders on a 40-metre surge to the line.

Leinster, who led 7-5 at half-time, had their sights set on an Interpro three-in-a-row, but Pearse, the Vodafone player-of-the-match, was unstoppable from close range in the 61st minute.

Out-half Nicole Cronin, whose clever kicking out of hand was key, converted and also added the extras – and the assist – to influential replacement Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird’s 77th-minute raid in behind the posts.

With Ireland deep in preparation for the start of the Rugby World Cup qualifying tournament in Parma on Monday, this season’s Interpros were played without the international players.

LEINSTER WOMEN: Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC); Grace Miller (Old Belvedere RFC), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians RFC); Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC); Christy Haney (Blackrock College) (capt), Lisa Callan (Railway Union RFC), Vic O’Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC), Ali Coleman (Blackrock College RFC), Mairead Holohan (Blackrock College RFC), Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC), Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere RFC), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC). Replacements: Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union RFC), Caoimhe Molloy (Blackrock College RFC), Alice O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC), Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere RFC), Rachel Horan (CYM RFC), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere RFC), Emily McKeown (Naas RFC).

MUNSTER WOMEN: Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC); Chisom Ugwueru (Ennis RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union RFC); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (Kerry Women); Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC), Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Anna Caplice (UL Bohemian RFC), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian RFC) (capt). Replacements: Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC), Laura Delaney (UL Bohemian RFC), Aaliyah Te Pou (UL Bohemian RFC), Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian RFC), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig RFC), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC).