09/09/2021

New date for Limerick's prestigious Munster National from 2022

New date for Limerick's prestigious Munster National from 2022

The 2022 Munster National at Limerick Racecourse will take place on Sunday, October 23

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE prestigious Munster National fixture at Limerick Racecourse will have a later date from 2022.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) have announced that the fixture at Greenmount Park has been moved back two weeks to Sunday, October 23.

HRI say the change in date will give the ideal calendar location between the Kerry National at Listowel on Wednesday, September 21 and the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan on Sunday, November 27.

The 2021 Munster National takes place at Greenmount Park on Sunday, October 10.

Meanwhile, HRI has published the racing fixture list for 2022 which will see the overall number of fixtures increasing to 390 next year. The list contains 387 meetings at this stage, as three ‘floating fixtures’, up from one last year, will be kept in reserve to be programmed at short notice by the HRI Fixtures Committee at a time when demand for opportunities to run is very high.

The number of fixtures for 2022 is an increase of 10 on this year’s original figure, with seven additional Turf fixtures and three All-Weather fixtures scheduled. The overall number of turf fixtures will be 346 (up from 339) with 44 All-Weather fixtures (up from 41).

All seven days of the Galway Festival will be run as mixed meetings (Flat and National Hunt), as will the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of the Listowel Festival and ‘Super Sunday’ at Tipperary on October 2. The overall number of mixed meetings is reduced to 11 from 17 in 2021.

