Promotion-chasing Treaty Utd face crucial Galway test

TREATY United cement their promotion play-off hopes in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night when facing in-form Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Treaty secured their first win in four league games when recording a 3-0 win over Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Goals in the first half from top scorer Sean McSweeney and second half strikes from defender Anthony O'Donnell and a sublime effort from a Willie Armshaw volley eased Tommy Barrett's side to a precious success.

McSweeney was netting his sixth league goal of the season, while O'Donnell was grabbing his fourth.

The win moved Treaty up to fourth-place in the First Division table. The Limerick-based side enjoy a three point lead over fifth-placed Bray and are now 11 points clear of Cork who sit sixth.

The sides finishing down to fifth place in the table will be involved in the promotion play-off series at the end of the regular season. There are now six series of games to go.

Following Friday's win, Tommy Barrett said: “It was a great win. I'm delighted, a clean sheet and three good goals, we are really happy.

“We are 11 points clear of Cork who are sixth, but they are full-time. They could go unbeaten for the rest of the year.

“We will just focus on Galway and if we can get a result up there, it edges us a bit closer for sure.”