Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

Janice Connolly, winner of the Lady President's Prize at Castletroy Golf Club receives her prize from Marilyn Keogh, Lady President of Castletroy Golf Club Pic: Dave Gaynor
ADARE MANOR
PRESIDENT'S PRIZE: Results of Tom Kelly's Presidents Prize held August 27th/29th, 1st, Derek O'Curry (11) 42pts, 2nd, Andrew Normoyle (9) 41 pts (B9), Gross Seamus Toomey (4) 35 pts, 4th Julian O'Mahony (13) 41pts, 5th Brian Roche (19) 40 pts. Past Presidents, Seamus Ryan (22) 35 pts. Cat 1 (0-9) 1st Keith Aherne (8) 36pts B9, 2nd Ian O'Gorman (8) 36pts, Cat 2 (10-17) 1st Seamus Marsh (11) 39pts B6, 2nd Dave Ryan (15) 39 pts, Cat 3 (18+) 1st Paddy Joe O'Rourke (29) 40 pts, 2nd Eugene Aherne (20) 38 pts.
BALLYBUNION
MENS RESULTS: Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day 5th September; 1st John Carroll (4) & Noel Twomey (15) 47pts; 2nd Brian Slattery (4) & Brendan Slattery (17) 46pts; 3rd Milie Costello (21) & Patrick Costello (24) 45pts; 4th John Kennelly (10) & Michael Kissane (11) 44pts.
FIXTURES: Sunday 12th September – Mens Competition Singles Sponsored by McMunns – Old Course.
Ladies Competitions: Ladies Voucher Competition – 31st August – Cashen Course; 1st Ide O’Brien (61) 39pts; 2nd Carmel Carroll (28) 38pts (Bk9-19); 3rd Ann O’Connor (14) 38pts (Bk9-18); 4th Annmarie Healy (25) 38pts (Bk9-13)
EXCHANGE DAY: Ladies Killarney Exchange Day Mahony Point Course – 29th August: 1st C.A. Coolican (26.3) 97 Pts; Jeanelle Griffin (30.4); Josette O’Donnell (16.6); Caroline Griffin (44.7);
2nd Patsy Gleeson (24.1) 95 Pts; Jean Liston (29.2); Elva Clancy (31.3); Tina Curtin (36.9);
3rd Teresa Cronin (19.1) 92 Pts; Deirdre Keating (21.6); Eileen Daly (40.3); Blathnaid Mehigan (33.5).
LADIES: Competition Sponsored by The Arms Hotel Listowel – 5th September – Old Course; 1st Caroline Griffin (48) 37pt; 2nd Teresa Cronin (20) 36pts; Gross Janice O’Connell (8) 26 Gross;
3rd Irene O’Connor (31) 34pts (bk9-17, bk6-10); 4th Olga Kiely (21) 34pts (bk-17, bk6-9); 5th Geraldine Gallaher (32) 34pts (bk9-16, bk3-5); 6th Anne Marie Sexton (23) 34pts (bk9-16, bk3-4); Front 9 Noirin Lynch (28) 20pts; Back 9 Marie Reen (26) 19pts; Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 33pts.
FIXTURES: Saturday 11th September– Lady Captains Charity Day Mrs Olga Kiely – Old Course; Tuesday 14th September – Ladies Competition – Old Course.
SENIOR MEN: Senior Men’s Competitions: Seniors Captains Prize Mr. Milie Costello – 2nd September – Cashen Course; 1st Des O’Donnell (9) 46pts; 2nd Milie Costello (24) 45pts B9-25; 3rd Pat Costello (25) 45pts B9-23; 4th. Eddie Moylan (22) 44pts; 5th Rory Flannery (21) 42pts B9-22; 6th Sean Walsh (23) 42pts B9-19; 7th John Kinsella (13) 41pts B9-23; 8th Michael Barrett (16) 41pts. B9-22; 9th. Con Mulvihill (17) 41pts. B9-21; 10th Michael Jones (22) 41pts. B9-20; Gross. Frank Dore 32pts; V. Thimoty Houlihan (18) 38pts; S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (21) 40pts B9-18.
FIXTURES: Thursday 9th September - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course.
Senior Ladies Competitions: Ladies Competition – 3rd September – Cashen Course;
1st Margaret Scannell (16) 22pts; 2nd Sighle Hengan (10) 21pts; 3rd Marjorie Morkan (12) 20pts; 3rd Margaret McAuliffe (17) 20pts; (same bk 6, 3, 1).
Fixtures: Friday 10th September - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.
BALLYNEETY
MEN'S: Creative Garden's cup sponsored by Brian Murphy; 1st Mike O'Brien 42 points b/9; 2nd John Mc Elligott 42 points; 3rd Martin Walsh 41 points; 4th David Collopy 41 points; 5th Dermot Greaney 40 points.
OPEN SINGLES: August 26th; 1st Tom C Ryan 38 points b/9; 2nd Tom Ward 38 points; 3rd Michael Mc Carthy 37 points; 4th Liam Barry 37 points.
SENIORS: Dungarvan Monday August 30th; Champagne Scramble; 1st Danny Halpin, Eddy Sheehan & Noel Godfrey; 2nd Michael Meade, Tom Barrett & John; 3rd Alan Enright, Joe McArthur & Ciaran Hayes.
SCRAMBLE: Gold Coast Tuesday August 31st; Scramble; 1st Michael J Cosgrave, Michael Meade, Joe Teefy & Ger Sheehan 57.8; 2nd Tom Barrett, Gerry Kavnagh, John Cooney & Connie Ryan 60.1; 3rd Eamon Mc Grath, Pat Nagle, Anthony Ryan & Noel Godfrey 60.4; 4th Alan Enright, John Leamy, Eddy Sheehan & John Hayes 60.9
FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser Split the pot. This week winner Minie O'Brien.
DROMOLAND
RESULTS: Friday Open Singles 3rd September; 1st Dylan Brown 42Pts; 2nd Alan Neville 40Pts; 3rd Cillian Hough 38 Pts; Gross – David Callanan 38 Pts
9-HOLE COMPETITION: 9 Hole Competition week ending 3rd September; 1st Declan Colleran 23 Pts; 2nd Eoghan Smith 21 Pts; 3rd John Canny 19 pts.
Men’s 18 Hole StrokePlay: Blue tees Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th September; 1st Killan Howard Gross 68 Nett 69; 2nd Michael Lally Nett 72; Gross Nicki Duggan 75 gross.
Men’s 18 Hole StrokePlay: White tees Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th of September; 1st Brian Arthur 67; 2nd Cian Connellan 68; Gross George Smith 80; 3rd Damien O’Malley 69.
LADIES: Ladies 18 Hole StrokePlay Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th of September. 1st Julie Fitzgerald 74 nett; 2nd Carola Wixted 76 nett
Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th of September; 1st Mairead Toomey 19 pts; 2nd Carola Wixted 17 pts.
KILRUSH
RESULTS: Men: Sunday 5 September: Patrick Bourke Open Singles; 1 Darragh Bolton (20) 44 pts; 2 Noel McMahon (12) 42 pts; 3 Eric Dore (17) 41 pts; 4 John Sherin (17) 41 pts; Div 1 Richard Williams (14) 41 pts ; Div 2 Cian O'Mahony (17) 41 pts; Div 3 Brendan Carey (20) 38 pts
RUSH CUP: Saturday 4 September: Rush Cup Men's Open; 1 Nathan Capon (20) 46 pts; 2 Feargal S Crowley (16) 41 pts; 3 Nevan Prendeville (13) 40 pts; Div 1 John M Cuggeran (11) 38 pts; Div 2 Seamus O'Doherty (15) 35 pts; Div 3 John Robinson (24) 39 pts.
LADIES: Saturday, 4 September: Rush Cups Ladies Open; 1 Mary Nolan (18) 38 pts; 2 Agnes Shannon (21) 37 pts; 3 Denise Delahunty (23) (Shirley G C) 37 pts.
Thursday September 2: AON Physiotherapy; 1 Margaret Donnelly (18) 37 pts; 2 Mary G Nolan (19) 37 pts; 3 Geraldine Burke (18) 37 pts; 12 Hole winner Loretta Browne.
LIMERICK
COMPETITION: Ladies President’s Prize; Dates: 28th & 31st August; 1st Deirdre Carroll P/H 29 44pts; 2nd Muriel Collins-Higgins P/H 37 41pts (B9); Best Gross Mary Conlon P/H 9 30 gross pts; 3rd Fiona Collins P/H 34 41pts; 4th Hilary Duggan P/H 23 39pts (B9). 9 hole; Mary O’Donnell P/H 13 20pts (B6).
NEWCASTLE WEST
SENIORS GOLF: Results for Wednesday, September 1: 1st Dan Cannon & Nelius Clancy; 2nd Mick McQuinn, Nelius Scanlon & Michael Scanlon.
FIXTURES: Wednesday, September 8th: 16 hole singles (qualifier for the club classic). Same booking arrangements and entrance fee payment arrangements will apply. Wednesday, September 15th: 2 ball scramble as per normal.
