Search

12/09/2021

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Keith Daly, Dermot Kearns and Shane O’Sullivan at the National Masters Track and Field Championships

Reporter:

Karen Raine

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Juvenile

MUNSTER Athletics Interprovincial trials took centre stage on Saturday, with Limerick Secondary school athletes all hoping to put their best foot forward and earn a place on the Munster Team for the upcoming Tailteann games.

Aimee Ryan (Salesian Pallaskenery), Leagh Moloney (Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh), Calum Keating & Eimear Galvin (Hazelwood College Dromcollogher), Geoffrey Joy O’ Reagan (John the Baptist, Hospital), Aaron O’Connor, Darragh Murphy & Debbie Lawal (Castletroy College) all had very impressive performances and will represent the province of Munster at the Tailteann Games on Saturday next September 11.

Sunday marked the return of the county Community Games after an enforced absence in 2020 due to Covid-19. The number of athletes competing were down on previous years, but credit must go to the organising committee for hosting this wonderful event.

National Masters T&F Championships

There was a large turnout at the Morton Stadium Santry for the National Championships in the growing field of Masters athletics.

Dermot Kearns (Dooneen) continued his excellent form, taking Silver in the M50 800m behind Olympian Shane Healy in 2:07.95.

Keith Daly (Limerick AC) was also 2nd in the M45 800m contest in 2:10.64. Carmel Mac Domhnaill (West Limerick) won the 800m W65 in 1:41.65. Shane O’Sullivan (Dooneen) took a brilliant Bronze in a competitive M40 400m in 55:17.

Tom Galvin (West Limerick AC) competed in the M55 (700g) Javelin where he threw 38.85 to secure second place.

A throw of 30.38 placed him 5th in the Discus. He performed strongly in the jDooneen ‘Throws’ coach John Sheehan took Silver in the M60 Discus in 39.83. Well done to all.

Around the Country

Well done to Krzysztof Sikorski (Kilmallock AC) who completed the Kerry Way 100 Mile Ultra Marathon in a time of 33:07:13.

Well done also to Derek Kiely (Limerick AC) and all Limerick athletes, including many from Kilfinane AC who took part in the various distances. The 100 mile event was won by John McKeogh won The 200km Kerry Way Ultra Marathon, in a time of 22:25:44.

At the An Ríocht AC 5K series in Castle Island Aogán MacDomhnaill took 6th place in a time of 17:22 followed by clubmates George O’Sullivan (18:55) and Mike Mac Domhnaill (22:49).

Breda Bridges (An Brú) completed the East Galway AC Glengarif 8K in a time of 45:42.

Well done to all who took part in the IMRA Glengara Woods Trail Run.

North Cork AC are hosting an Inter-Club Cross Country event on September 19th at Doneraile Park. It’s open to both Juvenile and Adults and starts at 12pm. Pre-registration essential.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media