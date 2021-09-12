Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Juvenile

MUNSTER Athletics Interprovincial trials took centre stage on Saturday, with Limerick Secondary school athletes all hoping to put their best foot forward and earn a place on the Munster Team for the upcoming Tailteann games.

Aimee Ryan (Salesian Pallaskenery), Leagh Moloney (Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh), Calum Keating & Eimear Galvin (Hazelwood College Dromcollogher), Geoffrey Joy O’ Reagan (John the Baptist, Hospital), Aaron O’Connor, Darragh Murphy & Debbie Lawal (Castletroy College) all had very impressive performances and will represent the province of Munster at the Tailteann Games on Saturday next September 11.

Sunday marked the return of the county Community Games after an enforced absence in 2020 due to Covid-19. The number of athletes competing were down on previous years, but credit must go to the organising committee for hosting this wonderful event.

National Masters T&F Championships

There was a large turnout at the Morton Stadium Santry for the National Championships in the growing field of Masters athletics.

Dermot Kearns (Dooneen) continued his excellent form, taking Silver in the M50 800m behind Olympian Shane Healy in 2:07.95.

Keith Daly (Limerick AC) was also 2nd in the M45 800m contest in 2:10.64. Carmel Mac Domhnaill (West Limerick) won the 800m W65 in 1:41.65. Shane O’Sullivan (Dooneen) took a brilliant Bronze in a competitive M40 400m in 55:17.

Tom Galvin (West Limerick AC) competed in the M55 (700g) Javelin where he threw 38.85 to secure second place.

A throw of 30.38 placed him 5th in the Discus. He performed strongly in the jDooneen ‘Throws’ coach John Sheehan took Silver in the M60 Discus in 39.83. Well done to all.

Around the Country

Well done to Krzysztof Sikorski (Kilmallock AC) who completed the Kerry Way 100 Mile Ultra Marathon in a time of 33:07:13.

Well done also to Derek Kiely (Limerick AC) and all Limerick athletes, including many from Kilfinane AC who took part in the various distances. The 100 mile event was won by John McKeogh won The 200km Kerry Way Ultra Marathon, in a time of 22:25:44.

At the An Ríocht AC 5K series in Castle Island Aogán MacDomhnaill took 6th place in a time of 17:22 followed by clubmates George O’Sullivan (18:55) and Mike Mac Domhnaill (22:49).

Breda Bridges (An Brú) completed the East Galway AC Glengarif 8K in a time of 45:42.

Well done to all who took part in the IMRA Glengara Woods Trail Run.

North Cork AC are hosting an Inter-Club Cross Country event on September 19th at Doneraile Park. It’s open to both Juvenile and Adults and starts at 12pm. Pre-registration essential.