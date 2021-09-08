Students graduate from Limerick Sports Partnership VIP Programme

THIS week saw the Limerick Sports Partnership celebrate the completion of the 2020/2021 VIP programme.

The Castletroy Park Hotel played host to 30 students from 14 different secondary schools across Limerick City and County as they graduated from the programme.

The programme was delivered entirely online which is testament to both the students for their engagement but also to the Limerick Sports Partnership and the various National Governing Bodies

of Sport who adapted and adjusted to ensure participants still completed at least 10 nationally

recognised Introductory sports coaching qualifications.

Prior to the presentation of certificates, the group was joined by two of Ireland's Olympians, Róisín Upton, and Sarah Lavin for a Q&A session.

Both Olympians spoke about their own experiences in sport and how each of them attributes their love of their respective sports to coaches whom they met very early in their sporting careers, encouraging the young people present not to underestimate their roles as junior coaches and sports facilitators.

Roisin and Sarah then presented the young people with their certificates before standing for photos and chatting with all the young people present.

The Limerick Sports Partnership strongly believes in the value of the TY VIP programme as a mechanism for young people to gain qualifications and experiences as they begin their coaching

journey.

On top of the qualifications, there is also the personal development of the young people as they become more confident, competent coaches as well as developing their organisation, planning and communication skills.

The LSP would like to take this opportunity to thank whose support has allowed the VIP programme

to become the programme it is today. The parents, schools and teachers who allow their children to

participate in the programme and supported them throughout and the NGBs who facilitated the

delivery of online courses.

The 2021/2022 programme will be delivered face to face in the UL Sports Arena with 35 participants already recruited and eager to get started. Recruitment for the programme takes place

in March each year.

Third years should keep an eye out and ask your TY coordinator about how you can apply for the September 2022 intake.

For more information on the VIP programme visit https://limericksports.ie/vip/ or contact Rachel

Macauley @ rmacauley@limericksports.ie or Padraigh Reale @ preale@limericksports.ie or on

061333600