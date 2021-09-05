Search

05/09/2021

Newcastle West make winning start to life in Limerick Premier IHC

Newcastle West edged past Dromin-Athlacca in the Premier IHC on Sunday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

2020 intermediate champions Newcastle West made a winning start to life in the Limerick premier intermediate championship grade when edging past Dromin-Athlacca 1-15 to 0-16 in their opening round fixture played at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale on Sunday.

A 56th minute goal from Newcastle West's top scorer Diarmuid Kelly proved the crucial score as the West Limerick side edged a game that was level on seven occasions.

There was little between these evenly matched sides throughout. Dromin-Athlacca, who survived the relegation final in the Premier IHC grade last season, held a 0-7 to 0-4 lead at the first water break with top scorer David Reidy notching five points of their tally during that period.

There was just a single points between the sides at half-time, 0-9 to 0-8, as goalscorer Kelly pointed four times for the winners to bring them to within a point of their opponents.

The teams were level 0-12 each at the end of the third quarter as they continued to trade points.

After David Reidy fired his side into a two-point lead, 0-14 to 0-12, after 53 minutes with an excellent score from close to the sideline, Newcastle West quickly drew level with points courtesy of a long range free from Ethan Hurley and one from play from Kelly.

Kelly's opportunist goal when he finished to the net after Hurley's shot was partially blocked left three points between the sides at 1-14 to 0-14. 

Reidy pointed to leave two between the sides, before Eoin Hurley landed an excellent score from close to the sideline to restore the three point lead.

Reidy did reduce the arrears to two points with a point in added time from play. However, Newcastle West held on to score a precious victory.

*See Limerick Leader's print edition this week for full match analysis

