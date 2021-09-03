Line-ups confirmed for Munster Challenge at Thomond Park

Calvin Nash will line out in the centre on the Munster Red team in Saturday's Munster Challenge Match
THE teams have been named for tomorrow, Saturday’s, 60-minute Munster Challenge Match at Thomond Park (3pm).
Jack O’Donoghue and Rory Scannell captain the sides with 10 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy members involved.
Simon Zebo makes his return to Thomond Park with fellow new addition Rowan Osborne set for his first appearance in red.
Eight of the nine Academy members who moved up to the senior squad this summer will line out – Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly, Jake Flannery, James French, Seán French, Ben Healy and Josh Wycherley.
New Academy recruits Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly and Daniel Okeke will also feature along with Ireland U20 captain Alex Kendellen.
Players may line out for both sides on the day as the coaches rotate the selections to manage game-time.
For supporters attending the game, signage will be in place throughout the stadium to remind you of the safety measures.
There will be no live stream of the Munster Challenge Match.
MUNSTER RED: Matt Gallagher; Seán French, Calvin Nash, Alex McHenry, Conor Phillips; Jack Crowley, Rowan Osborne; Liam O’Connor, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack Daly, Daniel Okeke. Replacements: James French, Mark Donnelly, Roman Salanoa, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy.
MUNSTER GREY: Simon Zebo; Jonathan Wren, Liam Coombes, Rory Scannell (C), Ethan Coughlan; Jake Flannery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly; TBC, Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen.
