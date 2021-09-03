John Mulchay - An appreciation of a Cappamore legend

JOHN Mulcahy, the last surviving member of Limerick's 1947 National Hurling League winning team passed away peacefully at his home in Moore Street, Cappamore last Wednesday August 25 aged 96.

John, predeceased by his son Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Charlie, Eamon, Donal, Diarmuid, Noel and Tony, daughters Maura and Gretta, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Mulcahy is the last surviving member of that victorious 1947 league team, which has Canon Punch, Paddy Clohessy and Pat O'Reilly as selectors. It was a team that included Mick Herbert (Ahane), Jackie Power (Ahane), Paddy Collopy (St Patricks), Dick Stokes (UCD), among others.

John had a varied career in sporting circles in Limerick. He played with the Limerick senior hurlers from 1947 to 1952 - scoring five points in seven Munster championship appearances. In 1946 he won a Munster junior hurling championship with Limerick. After this he lined out with the county senior side, who reached Munster SHC finals in 1947 and '49 but lost both. They won the '47 league title, albeit the final against Kilkenny took place in March 1948 at Croke Park. Mulcahy hurled with both Cappamore and at senior level with Ahane, with who he won county senior hurling championship honours. It was said recently by a local historian that John had the silken skills and trickery of the present Cian Lynch.

John was born in Moore Street, Cappamore on May 11, 1925, to John Mulcahy and Margaret Ryan (Glen). The parents ran a small shop in the house and cultivated a market garden behind it. The couple had four other children; Girls Mary, Alice, Josephine and a boy Danny. John celebrated his 96th birthday this year. He is a Cappamore legend..

He was a hurling superstar whose career CV already included three country senior medals playing with the iconic Ahane team which included the likes of the Mackey brothers. (In those days senior clubs were allowed to select players from surrounding junior clubs). While playing for Ahane he was part of the winning 3-in-a-row team of 1946, '47, and '48. During those years he won a Munster junior medal playing with Limerick in 1946 and a senior national league medal in 1947. John was also a member of the winning Munster Railway Cup squad of 1951.

In 1949, he won an East junior medal with Cappamore (they were narrowly beaten by Dromcollogher in the final). In 1952, after a gruelling campaign which included South Liberties four times, he captained Cappamore to victory in the county junior final in Kilmallock. Cappamore beat Castletown 4-10 to 1-13 before a record crowd for a Limerick championship match. Cappamore supporters travelled that day in cars (scarce at the time) bicycles and many clinging to the sides and back of tractors.

This began a golden era for Cappamore hurling and along with fellow clubman and Limerick star Paddy Creamer, John went on to excel in senior county championship victories against Western Gales in 1954 and Cloughan in 1956. Along the way this fine athlete had helped Pallasgreen to win an East junior and county football championship in 1948. In 1950, he also played with Pallasgreen in the county senior football final when they were narrowly beaten by Treaty Sarsfields.

John hailed from vintage hurling stock. His father John along with brother Pat and cousin John Hynes helped Limerick, represented by Kilfinane, beat Kilkenny, represented by Tullaroan in the All Ireland final of 1897 held in Tipperary Town.

After John retired from playing, he turned his attention to coaching and played a large role in the development of Cappamore GAA Club. He was also a selector with the Limerick Senior hurling team in 1976 and he has given many years to the GAA in many different roles. Fitting tributes have been paid to John by Cappamore GAA & Camogie Club, Ahane GAA, surrounding GAA clubs and Limerick GAA.

John’s father died when John was 13 and he was obliged to leave school and take up employment with a farmer. His wages amounted to €10 for the year. The working hours, dawn to dark left little time to practice hurling. He recalls the neighbourliness, compassion and wonderful sense of community. Once a week a number of neighbouring men would come to Mulcahy’s to play cards. John remembers the regular departing blessing directed to his father; “Good night John, may your roof never fall in and may those here tonight never fall out”.

For me, nothing illustrates the contrast in conditions for both people and players between the time of John Mulcahy’s youth and today than a story he told me many years ago. It was shortly after World War 2 and John received a letter form the Limerick County Board informing him that he had been selected to play on the Limerick senior team the following Sunday. The letter included the following instruction; “You will be playing for Limerick next Sunday, so stay off your feet for the next few days”. At the time he was employed by Limerick County Council cutting turf in Grageen bog and he had to be up early in the morning, travel to the bog on foot (a climb of 4 miles), work hard all day and walk home!

If John Mulcahy had never struck a sliotar in anger he would still have been a colourful and exceptional character. He was, from his early youth the quintessential sporting Irishman. His love of sport is probably surpassed by the delight he derived from roaming his beloved Slieve Felim mountain range with dog and gun. He spent a lifetime hunting deer, hare and fowl.

'A verse penned by himself years ago explains it best:

By the slopes of Cullean that sweeps down to meet Rea

The deer and the grouse can be seen at their best

Being part of these hills I surely was blessed'



His love of Irish language and culture, history, song and dance was clear to many and as well as penning many songs and poems he could be found in the latter days of his life entertaining his friends at the Cappamore Day Care Centre.

He was also known as the local historian and tracer and if anybody needed to find out about their ancestors their first port of call would be 1 Moore Street, Cappamore and by his nature John would always have the knowledge.

Throughout his life John spoke unemotionally of his experiences, disappointments, and success on the playing field. However, when the conversation switched to the subject of his wife Breda (nee Godfrey) and their nine children he visibly swelled with pride. He was extremely proud of the successes of his large family than he was of any of his sporting triumphs. He loved to speak of his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren and all of the extended Mulcahy family are equally proud and appreciative of their remarkable patriarch and many of them are still heavily involved in Cappamore GAA and Camogie Club so he instilled a love of the game through many generations that followed.



John always loved the Irish language and he was known for his parting words whenever anybody left the house in Moore Street “Slán go Fóill agus go n-éirí an bóthar leat”.

May he rest in peace.